With Week 1 in the books, it's time to look at some of the top games for this week in North Carolina.

Cramer @ Mountain Island Charter

Cramer (1-0) – won 44-6 over Lincolnton

Top Players: QB Luke Carpenter completed 8 of 19 passes for 125 yards with 2 TDS. RB Tyreese Morris ran 22 times for 128 yards with a TD. TE Kendall Karr caught 2 passes for 62 with a TD. Kaiser Kayton and T.J. Leake had 9 tackles on defense. Jaylin Truesdale had 2 INTs on defense.

Mountain Island Charter (1-0) – won 70-7 over Christ the King

Top Players: Elijah Burris ran 6 times for 235 yards with 6 TDS. QB Marcus Graham completed 2 of 4 passes for 78 yards with a TD. DB Gabe Stephens had 15 tackles. LB Christian Sellers has 12 tackles. DB Levontae Kennedy had 2 INTS.

My Take: Cramer 35-21





Franklin @ Murphy

Franklin (1-0) – won 37-29 over Asheville

Top Players: RB Seth Price ran 11 times for 133 yards with a TD. RB/DB Tyler Harrison ran 25 times for 119 yards with a TD and had 7 tackles on defense. LB Jarrett Evans had 7 tackles.





Murphy (0-1) – lost 15-8 to Pisgah

Top Players: RB Devonte Murray ran 13 times for 90 yards. RB/LB Shane McTaggart. ATH Micah Nelson.

My Take: Franklin 21-14



Jacksonville @ East Duplin

Jacksonville (1-0) – won 40-13 over Southwest Onslow

Top Players: RB Graham Brinker ran 12 times for 138 yards with a TD and caught a TD pass. QB Justyn Benton completed 8 of 12 passes for 153 yards with 3 TDS and ran 13 times for 101 yards with a TD.

East Duplin (1-0) – won 63-12 over Richlands

Top Players: RB Laquan Brown ran 8 times for 88 yards with 2 TDS and caught a TD pass. RB Devon Hunter ran 5 times for 80 yards with a TD.

My Take: Jacksonville 35-28





Mallard Creek @ Butler



Mallard Creek (0-0) – Dutch Fork SC cancelled

Top Players: RB Trenton Simpson. RB Charles Mincy Jr. DB Jaidyn Dennis. OL Parker Moorer. OL Joshua Illaoa. ATH Shamar Baker. DL Quentin Williams.

Butler (1-0) – won over Scotland 47-19

Top Players: QB Christian Peters completed 12 of 13 passes for 226 yards with 3 TDS.. RB Keyon Lesane caught 2 passes for 86 yards with 2 TDS and ran for 60 times.

My Take: Mallard Creek 28-24





Richmond County @ Wake Forest

Richmond County (1-0) – won Reagan 54-18

Top Players: QB Caleb Hood completed 12 of 17 passes for 181 yards with 2 TDS. ATH Taveon Ellerbe had 8 tackles. LB Trevor Whittington had 8 tackles. LB Jonathan Jones Jr had 7 tackles.

Wake Forest (1-0) – won 51-0 over Millbrook

Top Players: QB Seth Hillman completed 6 of 12 passes for 136 yards with 2 TDS. TE Travion Kenion caught 2 passes for 72 yards with 2 TDS. DE Jaden McKenzie.

My Take: Wake Forest 21-13