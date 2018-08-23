NCPreps Spotlight Games of Week #2
With Week 1 in the books, it's time to look at some of the top games for this week in North Carolina.
Cramer @ Mountain Island Charter
Cramer (1-0) – won 44-6 over Lincolnton
Top Players: QB Luke Carpenter completed 8 of 19 passes for 125 yards with 2 TDS. RB Tyreese Morris ran 22 times for 128 yards with a TD. TE Kendall Karr caught 2 passes for 62 with a TD. Kaiser Kayton and T.J. Leake had 9 tackles on defense. Jaylin Truesdale had 2 INTs on defense.
Mountain Island Charter (1-0) – won 70-7 over Christ the King
Top Players: Elijah Burris ran 6 times for 235 yards with 6 TDS. QB Marcus Graham completed 2 of 4 passes for 78 yards with a TD. DB Gabe Stephens had 15 tackles. LB Christian Sellers has 12 tackles. DB Levontae Kennedy had 2 INTS.
My Take: Cramer 35-21
Franklin @ Murphy
Franklin (1-0) – won 37-29 over Asheville
Top Players: RB Seth Price ran 11 times for 133 yards with a TD. RB/DB Tyler Harrison ran 25 times for 119 yards with a TD and had 7 tackles on defense. LB Jarrett Evans had 7 tackles.
Murphy (0-1) – lost 15-8 to Pisgah
Top Players: RB Devonte Murray ran 13 times for 90 yards. RB/LB Shane McTaggart. ATH Micah Nelson.
My Take: Franklin 21-14
Jacksonville @ East Duplin
Jacksonville (1-0) – won 40-13 over Southwest Onslow
Top Players: RB Graham Brinker ran 12 times for 138 yards with a TD and caught a TD pass. QB Justyn Benton completed 8 of 12 passes for 153 yards with 3 TDS and ran 13 times for 101 yards with a TD.
East Duplin (1-0) – won 63-12 over Richlands
Top Players: RB Laquan Brown ran 8 times for 88 yards with 2 TDS and caught a TD pass. RB Devon Hunter ran 5 times for 80 yards with a TD.
My Take: Jacksonville 35-28
Mallard Creek @ Butler
Mallard Creek (0-0) – Dutch Fork SC cancelled
Top Players: RB Trenton Simpson. RB Charles Mincy Jr. DB Jaidyn Dennis. OL Parker Moorer. OL Joshua Illaoa. ATH Shamar Baker. DL Quentin Williams.
Butler (1-0) – won over Scotland 47-19
Top Players: QB Christian Peters completed 12 of 13 passes for 226 yards with 3 TDS.. RB Keyon Lesane caught 2 passes for 86 yards with 2 TDS and ran for 60 times.
My Take: Mallard Creek 28-24
Richmond County @ Wake Forest
Richmond County (1-0) – won Reagan 54-18
Top Players: QB Caleb Hood completed 12 of 17 passes for 181 yards with 2 TDS. ATH Taveon Ellerbe had 8 tackles. LB Trevor Whittington had 8 tackles. LB Jonathan Jones Jr had 7 tackles.
Wake Forest (1-0) – won 51-0 over Millbrook
Top Players: QB Seth Hillman completed 6 of 12 passes for 136 yards with 2 TDS. TE Travion Kenion caught 2 passes for 72 yards with 2 TDS. DE Jaden McKenzie.
My Take: Wake Forest 21-13