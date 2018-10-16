Here is the latest rankings for the NCPreps Top 10 Poll for Week 10 of the 2018 season.





1A

1. Tarboro (7-0)

2. Mount Airy (8-0)

3. Murphy (6-1)

4. Holmes (7-1)

5. North Rowan (6-1)

6. North Stanly (6-2)

7. Thomas Jefferson (8-0)

8. Gates County (6-1)

9. Mitchell (6-2)

10. Pamlico (6-1)





2A

1. Hibriten (8-0)

2. Reidsville (8-0)

3. East Duplin (5-1)

4. Northeastern (7-0)

5. South Granville (8-0)

6. North Davidson (7-1)

7. Southwest Onslow (4-2)

8. Wallace Rose Hill (4-2)

9. South Point (6-2)

10. Clinton (4-1)

10. East Rutherford (7-1)





3A

1. Havelock (6-0)

2. Charlotte Catholic (7-1)

3. Jacksonville (5-0)

4. Hunter Huss (8-0)

5. Weddington (7-1)

6. Southern Nash (5-0)

7. Parkland (9-0)

8. Watauga (8-0)

9. Northwest Cabarrus (8-0)

10. Lee County (7-0)





4A

1. Mallard Creek (6-0)

2. Hough (7-0)

3. Wake Forest (6-0)

4. Richmond County (6-1)

5. East Forsyth (7-0)

6. Vance (6-1)

7. Butler (5-2)

8. Myers Park (6-1)

9. West Meck (6-1)

10. Heritage (6-1)