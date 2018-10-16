NCPreps Top 10 Poll: Week 10
Here is the latest rankings for the NCPreps Top 10 Poll for Week 10 of the 2018 season.
1A
1. Tarboro (7-0)
2. Mount Airy (8-0)
3. Murphy (6-1)
4. Holmes (7-1)
5. North Rowan (6-1)
6. North Stanly (6-2)
7. Thomas Jefferson (8-0)
8. Gates County (6-1)
9. Mitchell (6-2)
10. Pamlico (6-1)
2A
1. Hibriten (8-0)
2. Reidsville (8-0)
3. East Duplin (5-1)
4. Northeastern (7-0)
5. South Granville (8-0)
6. North Davidson (7-1)
7. Southwest Onslow (4-2)
8. Wallace Rose Hill (4-2)
9. South Point (6-2)
10. Clinton (4-1)
10. East Rutherford (7-1)
3A
1. Havelock (6-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (7-1)
3. Jacksonville (5-0)
4. Hunter Huss (8-0)
5. Weddington (7-1)
6. Southern Nash (5-0)
7. Parkland (9-0)
8. Watauga (8-0)
9. Northwest Cabarrus (8-0)
10. Lee County (7-0)
4A
1. Mallard Creek (6-0)
2. Hough (7-0)
3. Wake Forest (6-0)
4. Richmond County (6-1)
5. East Forsyth (7-0)
6. Vance (6-1)
7. Butler (5-2)
8. Myers Park (6-1)
9. West Meck (6-1)
10. Heritage (6-1)