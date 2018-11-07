NCPreps Top 10: Week 13
Here is the latest rankings in the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for Week 13 of the 2018 high school football season.
1A
1. Tarboro (10-0)
2. Mount Airy (11-0)
3. Murphy (9-1)
4. Holmes (9-1)
5. North Stanly (9-2)
6. Thomas Jefferson (11-0)
7. Mitchell (9-2)
8. Pamlico (9-1)
9. Princeton (9-0)
10. Robbinsville (9-2)
2A
1. Hibriten (11-0)
2. Reidsville (10-0)
3. Northeastern (10-0)
4. South Granville (11-0)
5. Southwest Onslow (8-2)
6. Randleman (11-0)
7. Pisgah (10-1)
8. Kinston (9-0)
9. South Columbus (10-0)
10. Ledford (10-1)
3A
1. Havelock (9-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (10-1)
3. Hunter Huss (11-0)
4. Weddington (10-1)
5. Southern Nash (8-0)
6. Watauga (11-0)
7. Northwest Cabarrus (11-0)
8. Lee County (10-0)
9. AC Reynolds (10-1)
10. Jacksonville (7-1)
4A
1. Mallard Creek (9-0)
2. Wake Forest (9-0)
3. Richmond County (9-1)
4. East Forsyth (10-0)
5. Hough (9-1)
6. Vance (9-1)
7. Butler (8-2)
8. Myers Park (9-1)
9. West Meck (8-1)
10. South Central (10-0)