Here is the latest rankings in the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for Week 13 of the 2018 high school football season.





1A

1. Tarboro (10-0)

2. Mount Airy (11-0)

3. Murphy (9-1)

4. Holmes (9-1)

5. North Stanly (9-2)

6. Thomas Jefferson (11-0)

7. Mitchell (9-2)

8. Pamlico (9-1)

9. Princeton (9-0)

10. Robbinsville (9-2)





2A

1. Hibriten (11-0)

2. Reidsville (10-0)

3. Northeastern (10-0)

4. South Granville (11-0)

5. Southwest Onslow (8-2)

6. Randleman (11-0)

7. Pisgah (10-1)

8. Kinston (9-0)

9. South Columbus (10-0)

10. Ledford (10-1)





3A

1. Havelock (9-0)

2. Charlotte Catholic (10-1)

3. Hunter Huss (11-0)

4. Weddington (10-1)

5. Southern Nash (8-0)

6. Watauga (11-0)

7. Northwest Cabarrus (11-0)

8. Lee County (10-0)

9. AC Reynolds (10-1)

10. Jacksonville (7-1)





4A

1. Mallard Creek (9-0)

2. Wake Forest (9-0)

3. Richmond County (9-1)

4. East Forsyth (10-0)

5. Hough (9-1)

6. Vance (9-1)

7. Butler (8-2)

8. Myers Park (9-1)

9. West Meck (8-1)

10. South Central (10-0)