Here are the latest rankings in the NCPreps Top 10 Polls for Week 9 of the NC high school football season.





1A

1. Tarboro (6-0)

2. Mount Airy (7-0)

3. Murphy (5-1)

4. Holmes (5-1)

5. North Rowan (5-1)

6. Pamlico (6-0)

7. North Stanly (5-2)

8. Thomas Jeffeson (7-0)

9. Gates County (5-1)

10. Mitchell (5-2)





2A

1. Hibriten (7-0)

2. Reidsville (8-0)

3. East Duplin (5-1)

4. Northeastern (6-0)

5. South Granville (7-0)

6. North Davidson (6-1)

7. East Rutherford (7-0)

8. Southwest Onslow (3-2)

9. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-2)

10. Clinton (3-1)

10. South Point (5-2)





3A

1. Havelock (5-0)

2. Charlotte Catholic (6-1)

3. Jacksonville (4-0)

4. Hunter Huss (7-0)

5. Southern Nash (5-0)

6. Weddington (6-1)

7. Crest (6-1)

8. Parkland (8-0)

9. Watauga (7-0)

10. Central Cabarrus (7-0)





4A

1. Mallard Creek (6-0)

2. Hough (7-0)

3. Wake Forest (6-0)

4. Richmond County (5-1)

5. East Forsyth (7-0)

6. Vance (6-1)

7. Butler (5-2)

8. Myers Park (6-1)

9. West Meck (6-1)

10. Heritage (6-1)