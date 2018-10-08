NCPreps Top 10: Week 9
Here are the latest rankings in the NCPreps Top 10 Polls for Week 9 of the NC high school football season.
1A
1. Tarboro (6-0)
2. Mount Airy (7-0)
3. Murphy (5-1)
4. Holmes (5-1)
5. North Rowan (5-1)
6. Pamlico (6-0)
7. North Stanly (5-2)
8. Thomas Jeffeson (7-0)
9. Gates County (5-1)
10. Mitchell (5-2)
2A
1. Hibriten (7-0)
2. Reidsville (8-0)
3. East Duplin (5-1)
4. Northeastern (6-0)
5. South Granville (7-0)
6. North Davidson (6-1)
7. East Rutherford (7-0)
8. Southwest Onslow (3-2)
9. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-2)
10. Clinton (3-1)
10. South Point (5-2)
3A
1. Havelock (5-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (6-1)
3. Jacksonville (4-0)
4. Hunter Huss (7-0)
5. Southern Nash (5-0)
6. Weddington (6-1)
7. Crest (6-1)
8. Parkland (8-0)
9. Watauga (7-0)
10. Central Cabarrus (7-0)
4A
1. Mallard Creek (6-0)
2. Hough (7-0)
3. Wake Forest (6-0)
4. Richmond County (5-1)
5. East Forsyth (7-0)
6. Vance (6-1)
7. Butler (5-2)
8. Myers Park (6-1)
9. West Meck (6-1)
10. Heritage (6-1)