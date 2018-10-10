NCPreps/VTO Sports Players of the Week
NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 8 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.
We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: RB Marqueise Coleman - St. Pauls HS (St. Pauls NC)
Coleman, a junior running back ran 12 times for 206 yards with 5 touchdowns in a 56-6 win over West Columbus.
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB/DB Nomi McMullens - Thomas Jefferson Academy (Mooresboro NC)
McMullens, a senior ran 22 times for 288 yards with 3 touchdowns and completed 8 of 11 passes for 155 yards with 3 touchdowns in a 49-46 win over Community School of Davidson. He also added 5 tackles and an interception on defense.
Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.
Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.
Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.
Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.