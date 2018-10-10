NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 8 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season. We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.

St. Pauls RB Marqueise Coleman

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: RB Marqueise Coleman - St. Pauls HS (St. Pauls NC) Coleman, a junior running back ran 12 times for 206 yards with 5 touchdowns in a 56-6 win over West Columbus.

Thomas Jefferson Academy QB/DB Nomi McMullens

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB/DB Nomi McMullens - Thomas Jefferson Academy (Mooresboro NC) McMullens, a senior ran 22 times for 288 yards with 3 touchdowns and completed 8 of 11 passes for 155 yards with 3 touchdowns in a 49-46 win over Community School of Davidson. He also added 5 tackles and an interception on defense.