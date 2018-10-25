NCPreps/VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 10
NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 10 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.
We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Nick Frey - Cardinal Gibbons HS (Raleigh NC)
Frey, a senior quarterback completed 14 of 17 passes fr 284 yards with 3 touchdowns and ran 6 times for 71 yards with 2 touchdowns in a 57-10 win over Broughton.
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Luke Hudler - Ashe County HS (West Jefferson NC)
Hudler, a senior quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 330 yards with 4 touchdowns in a 54-26 win over East Wilkes.
Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.
Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.
Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.
Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.