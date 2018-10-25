NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 10 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season. We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Nick Frey - Cardinal Gibbons HS (Raleigh NC) Frey, a senior quarterback completed 14 of 17 passes fr 284 yards with 3 touchdowns and ran 6 times for 71 yards with 2 touchdowns in a 57-10 win over Broughton.

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Luke Hudler - Ashe County HS (West Jefferson NC) Hudler, a senior quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 330 yards with 4 touchdowns in a 54-26 win over East Wilkes.