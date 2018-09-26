NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 6 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season. We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.

Trey Baker

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Trey Baker - Sanderson HS (Raleigh NC) Baker, a junior QB completed 21 of 32 passes for 321 yards with 2 TDs and ran for 80 yards with a TD in a 42-35 loss to Enloe.

Navy Shuler

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Navy Shuler - Christ School (Arden NC) Shuler, a junior QB completed 32 of 43 passes for 430 yards with 5 TDS in a 56-27 win over SouthLake Christian.