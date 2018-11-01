NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 11 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.

We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: RB Zonovan Knight - Southern Nash HS (Bailey NC)

Knight, a senior running back ran 23 times for 285 yards with a touchdown in a 35-21 win over Rocky Mount.

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Caleb McDaniel - Maiden HS (Maiden NC)

McDaniel, a senior quarterback passed for 114 yard with 2 touchdowns and ran 22 times for 159 yards with 3 touchdowns in a 43-40 win over Newton-Conover.