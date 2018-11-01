NCPreps/VTO Sports Players of the Week: Week 11
NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 11 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.
We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: RB Zonovan Knight - Southern Nash HS (Bailey NC)
Knight, a senior running back ran 23 times for 285 yards with a touchdown in a 35-21 win over Rocky Mount.
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Caleb McDaniel - Maiden HS (Maiden NC)
McDaniel, a senior quarterback passed for 114 yard with 2 touchdowns and ran 22 times for 159 yards with 3 touchdowns in a 43-40 win over Newton-Conover.
Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.
Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.
Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.
Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.