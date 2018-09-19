We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.

NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 5 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.

Holloway, a 6'0 205 junior ran 16 times for 175 yards with 3 touchdowns in a 57-13 win over Jordan.

Kelly, a 6'4 220 pound senior completed 11 of 16 passes for 255 yards with 5 touchdowns in a 52-7 win over Harding.

Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.

Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.

Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.

Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.