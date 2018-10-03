NCPreps/VTO Sports Players of the Week: Week 7
NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 7 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.
We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: DB Lonnie Ellis - South Central HS (Winterville NC)
Ellis, a senior DB had 17 tackles and 2 tackles for loss in a 64-14 win over Southern Wayne.
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Sam Howell - Sun Valley HS (Indian Trail NC)
Howell, a senior completed 27 of 34 passes for 398 yards with 6 TDs and ran 10 times for 88 yards with a TD in a 53-7 win over Parkwood.
Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.
Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.
Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.
Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.