NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 7 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season. We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: DB Lonnie Ellis - South Central HS (Winterville NC) Ellis, a senior DB had 17 tackles and 2 tackles for loss in a 64-14 win over Southern Wayne.

QB Sam Howell - Sun Valley HS Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Sam Howell - Sun Valley HS (Indian Trail NC) Howell, a senior completed 27 of 34 passes for 398 yards with 6 TDs and ran 10 times for 88 yards with a TD in a 53-7 win over Parkwood.