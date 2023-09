Here are the top games for week 4 of the 2023 North Carolina high school football season.





SEPTEMBER 8

Ashe County at Mount Airy

Cardinal Gibbons at Rolesville

Charlotte Christian at Calvary Day GA

Chase at Draughn

Christ School at Rabun Gap Nacoochee GA

Clinton at Whiteville

Gaffney SC at Mallard Creek

JH Rose at Hoggard

Mitchell at Andrews

Reidsville at Eastern Alamance

Swain County at Tuscola

Washington at Kinston

Weddington at Butler