Week 10 Predictions
Here are the predictions for week 10 of the North Carolina high school football season from SimmonsRatings.com.
WEEK 10 PICKS
THURSDAY OCTOBER 21, 2021
Person (2-6, 3A) at Western Alamance (2-5, 3A)* - W by 26 - W 33-8
Princeton (7-0, 2A) at Beddingfield (1-5, 2A)* - P by 52 - P 49-0
FRIDAY OCTOBER 22, 2021
Alexander Central (4-4, 4A) at Hibriten (4-3, 3A)* - H by 1
Andrews (5-2, 1A) at Robbinsville (3-3, 1A)* - R by 8
Asheville (6-2, 4A) at North Buncombe (0-6, 3A)* - A by 53
Aycock, C.B. (1-7, 3A) at Smithfield-Selma (5-3, 3A)* - S by 30
Bandys (2-4, 2A) at West Caldwell (0-7, 2A)* - B by 10
Britt, Jack (3-4, 4A) at Gray's Creek (4-4, 4A)* - B by 7
Broughton (0-8, 4A) at Enloe (1-7, 4A)* - B by 2
Bunker Hill (7-1, 2A) at Newton-Conover (3-4, 2A)* - B by 13
Burns (6-2, 2A) at Cherryville (2-6, 1A)* - B by 42
Camden County (3-5, 2A) at Edenton Holmes (5-2, 2A)* - E by 41
Camden Military(SC) (NR) at Asheville School (5-2, Ind) - A by 46
Cardinal Gibbons (6-2, 4A) at Athens Drive (1-6, 4A)* - C by 51
Carson (2-5, 3A) at Central Cabarrus (2-5, 3A)* - Car by 2
Central Davidson (7-0, 3A) at North Davidson (4-3, 3A)* - C by 10
Charlotte Christian (3-4, Ind) at Christ School (2-4, Ind)* - CS by 3
Charlotte Country Day (1-6, Ind) at Charlotte Latin (7-1, Ind)* - CL by 43
Cherokee (4-3, 1A) at Hayesville (2-6, 1A)* - C by 26
Christ the King (2-6, 1A) at Community School of Davidson (6-2, 2A)* - CSD by 38
Clinton (5-2, 2A) at West Bladen (3-4, 2A)* - C by 31
Cox Mill (4-4, 4A) at Hickory Ridge (6-2, 4A)* - H by 31
Cramer (4-4, 3A) at North Gaston (1-7, 3A)* - C by 25
Cuthbertson (3-5, 4A) at Weddington (7-1, 4A)* - W by 29
Dixon (1-5, 3A) at Croatan (3-5, 3A)* - C by 37
East Carteret (3-4, 2A) at Southside (6-1, 1A)* - S by 22
East Chapel Hill (0-7, 4A) at Cummings (6-1, 2A) - C by 59
East Davidson (4-4, 2A) at Thomasville (6-1, 2A)* - T by 33
East Duplin (7-1, 2A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (7-1, 2A)* - W by 13
East Henderson (1-6, 3A) vs. Pisgah (7-1, 3A)* (at Erwin HS) - P by 50
East Mecklenburg (1-7, 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (6-2, 4A)* - C by 55
East Wake (3-5, 3A) at South Johnston (6-2, 3A)* - S by 15
Elkin (3-4, 1A) at Mount Airy (8-0, 1A)* - M by 51
Erwin (4-4, 3A) at McDowell (5-2, 4A)* - M by 3
Fike (5-2, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-6, 3A)* - F by 39
First Flight (2-5, 3A) at Pasquotank County (0-6, 2A)* - F by 12
Foard (0-7, 3A) at Hickory (5-3, 3A)* - H by 49
Forbush (5-3, 2A) at North Wilkes (2-5, 2A)* - F by 30
Franklin (5-3, 3A) at West Henderson (2-6, 3A)* - F by 19
Fuquay-Varina (6-3, 4A) at South Garner (4-4, 4A)* - F by 18
Garner (3-3, 4A) at Cleveland (7-0, 4A)* - C by 40
Gates County (2-3, 1A) at Perquimans (4-2, 1A)* - P by 23
Glenn (6-1, 4A) at East Forsyth (6-1, 4A)* - E by 4
Goldsboro (3-5, 2A) at Spring Creek (3-4, 2A)* - G by 26
Graham (4-3, 2A) at North Moore (7-1, 1A)* - N by 34
Granville Central (0-8, 2A) at Carrboro (1-7, 3A)* - C by 2
Green Level (1-7, 4A) at Green Hope (3-4, 4A)* - GH by 9
Greene Central (3-6, 2A) at Farmville Central (2-6, 2A)* - G by 9
Havelock (5-2, 3A) at Northside(Jacksonville) (0-8, 3A)* - H by 43
Hendersonville (6-1, 2A) at Brevard (3-4, 2A)* - H by 30
Hertford County (6-2, 2A) at Manteo (1-7, 2A)* - H by 43
Hickory Grove Christian (5-2, Ind) at Covenant Day (1-6, Ind)* - H by 9
Hickory Hawks (3-5, Ind) at Great Falls(SC) (NR) - G by 3
High Point Central (3-5, 3A) at Atkins (1-6, 3A)* - H by 17
Highland Tech (0-7, 1A) at Jefferson, Thomas (4-3, 1A)* - J by 50
Hoggard (7-1, 4A) at Laney (6-1, 4A)* - H by 10
Hoke County (4-5, 4A) at Pinecrest (6-2, 4A)* - P by 31
Holly Springs (5-3, 4A) at Apex (4-4, 4A)* - H by 8
Hunt (7-1, 3A) at West Johnston (4-3, 3A)* - H by 29
Huss, Hunter (0-6, 3A) at Crest (5-2, 3A)* - C by 43
John Paul II Catholic(NC) (NR) at Hobbton (2-6, 1A) - No pick
Jones Senior (2-5, 1A) at Pamlico County (2-5, 1A)* - P by 25
Jordan (3-3, 4A) at Southern Alamance (7-1, 4A)* - S by 17
Kannapolis Brown (4-4, 4A) at Mooresville (4-4, 4A)* - M by 11
Kenan, James (4-2, 2A) at Southwest Onslow (2-5, 2A)* - K by 6
Kings Mountain (7-1, 3A) at Ashbrook (1-5, 3A)* - K by 33
KIPP Pride Academy (3-3, 1A) at Weldon (3-2, 1A)* - K by 4
Lake Norman (6-2, 4A) at South Iredell (2-6, 4A)* - L by 27
Ledford (6-2, 3A) at Asheboro (1-7, 3A)* - L by 37
Leesville Road (6-1, 4A) at Sanderson (4-2, 4A)* - L by 26
Lejeune (0-8, 1A) at Northside(Pinetown) (7-1, 1A)* - N by 66
Lexington (0-6, 2A) at North Rowan (5-2, 1A)* - N by 43
Louisburg (4-2, 2A) at Nash Central (4-4, 2A)* - N by 6
Lumberton (1-6, 4A) at Seventy-First (8-0, 3A)* - S by 55
Maiden (8-0, 2A) at Lincolnton (4-4, 2A)* - M by 35
Marvin Ridge (6-1, 3A) at Sun Valley (2-6, 3A)* - M by 43
McMichael (6-2, 2A) at Reidsville (7-0, 2A)* - R by 36
Metrolina Christian (7-1, Ind) at Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord co-op) (6-1, Ind)* - C by 12
Middle Creek (6-2, 4A) at Apex Friendship (3-5, 4A)* - M by 19
Midway (5-3, 2A) at East Bladen (3-5, 2A)* - M by 4
Millbrook (7-1, 4A) at Knightdale (3-4, 4A)* - M by 15
Mitchell (6-2, 1A) at Rosman (0-7, 1A)* - M by 64
Monroe (4-1, 2A) at West Stanly (2-4, 2A)* - M by 35
Montgomery Central (0-7, 3A) at Oak Grove (5-2, 3A)* - O by 43
Mount Tabor (3-4, 4A) at Reagan (5-3, 4A)* - R by 23
Mountain Heritage (5-2, 1A) at Madison (4-4, 2A)* - MH by 27
Mountain Island Charter (7-1, 1A) at Carver (4-4, 1A)* - M by 24
Murphy (5-3, 1A) at Swain County (4-2, 1A)* - Even - S
New Bern (8-1, 4A) at Conley, D.H. (3-5, 4A)* - N by 33
North Brunswick (4-3, 3A) at South Brunswick (6-2, 3A)* - S by 7
North Duplin (3-4, 1A) at Rosewood (3-2, 1A)* - R by 35
North Edgecombe (3-5, 1A) at Rocky Mount Prep (0-6, 1A)* - N by 30
North Henderson (4-4, 3A) at Enka (3-5, 3A) - N by 9
North Iredell (2-5, 3A) at East Lincoln (6-2, 3A)* - E by 41
North Johnston (2-6, 2A) at Eastern Wayne (6-2, 2A)* - E by 43
North Lenoir (3-4, 2A) at South Lenoir (2-5, 2A)* - N by 6
North Mecklenburg (4-3, 4A) at Hopewell (1-7, 4A)* - N by 30
North Pitt (6-2, 2A) at West Craven (3-3, 2A)* - W by 14
North Raleigh Christian (5-2, Ind) at Wake Christian (2-5, Ind)* - N by 21
North Stanly (3-4, 2A) at Mount Pleasant (6-2, 2A)* - M by 13
North Stokes (4-5, 1A) at South Stokes (3-4, 1A)* - S by 8
Northampton County (6-2, 1A) at Warren County (3-4, 1A)* - N by 36
Northeastern (7-0, 2A) at Currituck County (4-4, 3A)* - N by 40
Northern Nash (7-1, 3A) at Southern Nash (7-0, 3A)* - Even - N
Northwood (4-3, 3A) at Eastern Alamance (5-1, 3A)* - E by 38
Olympic (5-2, 4A) at Ardrey Kell (5-2, 4A)* - A by 25
Orange (2-6, 3A) at Williams (4-4, 3A)* - W by 31
Owen (2-6, 2A) at Avery County (1-7, 1A)* - O by 2
Page (4-4, 4A) at Grimsley (8-0, 4A)* - G by 32
Panther Creek (6-2, 4A) at Cary (3-5, 4A)* - P by 23
Parkland (1-7, 4A) at Davie County (5-3, 4A)* - D by 52
Parkwood (4-2, 3A) at Anson (3-5, 2A)* - P by 21
Patton (2-5, 2A) at Chase (7-1, 2A)* - C by 46
Pine Forest (7-1, 4A) at Harnett Central (2-5, 3A)* - P by 40
Pine Lake Prep (5-2, 2A) at Lake Norman Charter (5-2, 3A) - P by 2
Polk County (4-3, 2A) at Draughn (5-3, 1A) - P by 13
Porter Ridge (4-2, 4A) at Piedmont (2-6, 4A)* - PR by 44
Providence (4-4, 4A) at Garinger (0-7, 4A)* - P by forfeit
Rabun Gap(GA) (6-1, Ind) at Providence Day (4-3, Ind)* - R by 14
Randleman (3-5, 2A) at Trinity (4-4, 2A)* - R by 5
Ravenscroft (6-2, Ind) at Harrells Christian (7-1, Ind)* - H by 9
Reynolds, A.C. (5-3, 4A) at Roberson, T.C. (2-6, 4A)* - Rey by 34
Richlands (0-6, 3A) at White Oak (6-2, 3A)* - W by 29
Riverside(Durham) (2-6, 4A) at Chapel Hill (5-3, 4A)* - C by 22
Roanoke Rapids (5-3, 2A) at Bunn (2-6, 2A)* - R by 18
Robinson, Jay M. (7-1, 2A) at South Stanly (1-6, 1A)* - R by 52
Rockingham County (3-4, 3A) at Northeast Guilford (1-7, 3A)* - R by 27
Rocky Mount (5-3, 3A) at Franklinton (2-5, 3A)* - R by 22
Rocky River (2-6, 4A) at Independence (3-4, 4A)* - I by 12
Sandhills Titans (2-3, Ind) at Carolina Bearcats (1-4, Ind) - C by 2
Sanford, Terry (4-3, 3A) at Smith, E.E. (0-7, 3A)* - TS by 31
Scotland (5-2, 3A) at Lee County (5-3, 3A)* - Even - L
Shelby (7-1, 2A) at East Gaston (5-3, 2A)* - S by 28
Smith, Ben L. (3-5, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (6-1, 3A)* - E by 38
South Caldwell (6-1, 4A) at Ashe County (1-6, 3A)* - S by 30
South Central (1-5, 3A) at Jacksonville (5-2, 3A)* - J by 3
6South Columbus (3-3, 2A) at East Columbus (3-4, 1A)* - cancelled
South Creek (0-7, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (3-2, 1A)* - R by 40
South Davidson (1-6, 1A) at West Davidson (1-6, 2A)* - W by 6
South Mecklenburg (6-2, 4A) at Myers Park (6-2, 4A)* - M by 15
South Point (5-3, 3A) at Forestview (4-4, 3A)* - S by 10
South Rowan (1-7, 3A) at East Rowan (0-7, 3A)* - S by 8
South View (6-2, 4A) at Cape Fear (5-2, 3A)* - S by 16
Southeast Guilford (5-3, 4A) at Northwest Guilford (4-4, 4A)* - S by 4
Southeast Halifax (2-6, 1A) at Northwest Halifax (2-4, 1A)* - S by 7
Southeast Raleigh (2-5, 4A) at Corinth Holders (3-4, 4A)* - C by 18
Southern Durham (4-4, 3A) at Vance County (6-1, 3A)* - S by 20
Southern Guilford (3-5, 3A) at Dudley (7-1, 3A)* - D by 48
Southern Lee (0-7, 3A) at Union Pines (1-7, 3A)* - Even - S
Southlake Christian (0-6, Ind) at High Point Christian (3-4, Ind)* - H by 26
Southwest Edgecombe (3-4, 2A) at Washington (6-2, 2A)* - W by 23
Southwest Guilford (3-5, 4A) at Ragsdale (1-7, 4A)* - S by 27
Southwestern Randolph (7-1, 2A) at Providence Grove (6-2, 2A)* - P by 5
St. Pauls (6-0, 2A) at Fairmont (2-5, 2A)* - S by 41
Starmount (4-4, 1A) at Alleghany (2-5, 1A)* - S by 27
Statesville (7-0, 3A) at St. Stephens (1-6, 3A)* - Sta by 44
Surry Central (6-2, 2A) at North Surry (3-4, 2A)* - S by 2
Swansboro (4-3, 3A) at West Carteret (5-2, 3A)* - W by 24
Swett, Purnell (0-4, 4A) at Byrd, Douglas (0-8, 3A)* - S by 27
Topsail (2-5, 4A) at Ashley (1-6, 4A)* - Even - T
Trask, Heide (0-7, 2A) at Whiteville (7-0, 2A)* - W by 67
Trinity Christian (2-4, Ind) at Forest Hills (5-3, 2A) - F by 25
Triton (1-6, 3A) at Overhills (3-4, 3A)* - O by 15
Tuscola (5-3, 3A) at Smoky Mountain (5-2, 3A)* - S by 9
Union Academy (0-8, 1A) at Albemarle (1-6, 1A)* - A by 20
Wake Forest (6-2, 4A) at Rolesville (5-3, 4A)* - W by 8
Wakefield (4-4, 4A) at Heritage (7-1, 4A)* - H by 19
Walkertown (4-4, 2A) at Morehead (2-6, 2A)* - W by 21
Washington County (2-3, 1A) at Bertie (1-5, 1A)* - W by 7
Watauga (6-2, 4A) at Freedom (4-3, 3A)* - W by 28
Webb, J.F. (3-3, 2A) at South Granville (2-6, 2A)* - S by 19
West Brunswick (2-5, 3A) at New Hanover (4-4, 4A)* - N by 7
West Cabarrus (3-5, 4A) at Hough (8-0, 4A) - H by 49
West Charlotte (5-2, 4A) at Chambers (7-1, 4A)* - C by 30
West Columbus (3-4, 1A) at Pender (4-3, 1A)* - P by 11
West Forsyth (5-3, 4A) at Reynolds, R.J. (2-6, 4A)* - W by 37
West Iredell (1-5, 3A) at North Lincoln (6-2, 3A)* - N by 48
West Lincoln (6-2, 2A) at East Burke (1-5, 2A)* - W by 24
West Mecklenburg (4-5, 4A) at Mallard Creek (3-3, 4A)* - M by 28
West Rowan (5-2, 3A) at Concord (5-2, 3A)* - W by 9
West Stokes (4-3, 2A) at North Forsyth (3-5, 2A)* - N by 4
Western Guilford (1-6, 4A) at Northern Guilford (8-0, 4A)* - N by 55
Western Harnett (2-5, 3A) at Westover (6-1, 3A)* - Westover by 40
Wheatmore (3-4, 2A) at Eastern Randolph (7-0, 1A)* - E by 52
Winston-Salem Prep (0-7, 1A) at Bishop McGuinness (1-6, 1A)* - W by 4
Yancey, Bartlett (5-3, 2A) at Jordan-Matthews (0-8, 2A)* - Y by 47
SATURDAY OCTOBER 23, 2021
Georgia Force(GA) (NR) at Cabarrus Stallions (3-4, Ind) - C by 1
Greensboro Panthers (2-2, Ind) at Virginia Spartans(VA) (NR) - G by 1
North Wake Saints (4-4, Ind) at Beacon Hill(VA) (NR) - N by 9
South Wake Crusaders (0-7, Ind) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian(VA) (NR) - SML by 5
West Wilkes (1-5, 2A) at East Surry (7-0, 2A)* - E by 59
MONDAY OCTOBER 25, 2021
Cummings (6-1, 2A) at Western Alamance (2-5, 3A) - C by 6
South Creek (0-7, 1A) at Perquimans (4-2, 1A)* - P by 45
TUESDAY OCTOBER 26, 2021
East Burke (1-5, 2A) at Bandys (2-4, 2A)* - B by 8
Southside (6-1, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (3-2, 1A) - S by 6
Swain County (4-2, 1A) at Robbinsville (3-3, 1A)* - R by 6
Triton (1-6, 3A) at Western Harnett (2-5, 3A)* - T by 11
West Johnston (4-3, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-6, 3A)* - W by 32