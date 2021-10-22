 NCPreps - Week 10 Predictions
Week 10 Predictions

Deana King • NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the predictions for week 10 of the North Carolina high school football season from SimmonsRatings.com.

WEEK 10 PICKS

THURSDAY OCTOBER 21, 2021

Person (2-6, 3A) at Western Alamance (2-5, 3A)* - W by 26 - W 33-8

Princeton (7-0, 2A) at Beddingfield (1-5, 2A)* - P by 52 - P 49-0


FRIDAY OCTOBER 22, 2021

Alexander Central (4-4, 4A) at Hibriten (4-3, 3A)* - H by 1

Andrews (5-2, 1A) at Robbinsville (3-3, 1A)* - R by 8

Asheville (6-2, 4A) at North Buncombe (0-6, 3A)* - A by 53

Aycock, C.B. (1-7, 3A) at Smithfield-Selma (5-3, 3A)* - S by 30

Bandys (2-4, 2A) at West Caldwell (0-7, 2A)* - B by 10

Britt, Jack (3-4, 4A) at Gray's Creek (4-4, 4A)* - B by 7

Broughton (0-8, 4A) at Enloe (1-7, 4A)* - B by 2

Bunker Hill (7-1, 2A) at Newton-Conover (3-4, 2A)* - B by 13

Burns (6-2, 2A) at Cherryville (2-6, 1A)* - B by 42

Camden County (3-5, 2A) at Edenton Holmes (5-2, 2A)* - E by 41

Camden Military(SC) (NR) at Asheville School (5-2, Ind) - A by 46

Cardinal Gibbons (6-2, 4A) at Athens Drive (1-6, 4A)* - C by 51

Carson (2-5, 3A) at Central Cabarrus (2-5, 3A)* - Car by 2

Central Davidson (7-0, 3A) at North Davidson (4-3, 3A)* - C by 10

Charlotte Christian (3-4, Ind) at Christ School (2-4, Ind)* - CS by 3

Charlotte Country Day (1-6, Ind) at Charlotte Latin (7-1, Ind)* - CL by 43

Cherokee (4-3, 1A) at Hayesville (2-6, 1A)* - C by 26

Christ the King (2-6, 1A) at Community School of Davidson (6-2, 2A)* - CSD by 38

Clinton (5-2, 2A) at West Bladen (3-4, 2A)* - C by 31

Cox Mill (4-4, 4A) at Hickory Ridge (6-2, 4A)* - H by 31

Cramer (4-4, 3A) at North Gaston (1-7, 3A)* - C by 25

Cuthbertson (3-5, 4A) at Weddington (7-1, 4A)* - W by 29

Dixon (1-5, 3A) at Croatan (3-5, 3A)* - C by 37

East Carteret (3-4, 2A) at Southside (6-1, 1A)* - S by 22

East Chapel Hill (0-7, 4A) at Cummings (6-1, 2A) - C by 59

East Davidson (4-4, 2A) at Thomasville (6-1, 2A)* - T by 33

East Duplin (7-1, 2A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (7-1, 2A)* - W by 13

East Henderson (1-6, 3A) vs. Pisgah (7-1, 3A)* (at Erwin HS) - P by 50

East Mecklenburg (1-7, 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (6-2, 4A)* - C by 55

East Wake (3-5, 3A) at South Johnston (6-2, 3A)* - S by 15

Elkin (3-4, 1A) at Mount Airy (8-0, 1A)* - M by 51

Erwin (4-4, 3A) at McDowell (5-2, 4A)* - M by 3

Fike (5-2, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-6, 3A)* - F by 39

First Flight (2-5, 3A) at Pasquotank County (0-6, 2A)* - F by 12

Foard (0-7, 3A) at Hickory (5-3, 3A)* - H by 49

Forbush (5-3, 2A) at North Wilkes (2-5, 2A)* - F by 30

Franklin (5-3, 3A) at West Henderson (2-6, 3A)* - F by 19

Fuquay-Varina (6-3, 4A) at South Garner (4-4, 4A)* - F by 18

Garner (3-3, 4A) at Cleveland (7-0, 4A)* - C by 40

Gates County (2-3, 1A) at Perquimans (4-2, 1A)* - P by 23

Glenn (6-1, 4A) at East Forsyth (6-1, 4A)* - E by 4

Goldsboro (3-5, 2A) at Spring Creek (3-4, 2A)* - G by 26

Graham (4-3, 2A) at North Moore (7-1, 1A)* - N by 34

Granville Central (0-8, 2A) at Carrboro (1-7, 3A)* - C by 2

Green Level (1-7, 4A) at Green Hope (3-4, 4A)* - GH by 9

Greene Central (3-6, 2A) at Farmville Central (2-6, 2A)* - G by 9

Havelock (5-2, 3A) at Northside(Jacksonville) (0-8, 3A)* - H by 43

Hendersonville (6-1, 2A) at Brevard (3-4, 2A)* - H by 30

Hertford County (6-2, 2A) at Manteo (1-7, 2A)* - H by 43

Hickory Grove Christian (5-2, Ind) at Covenant Day (1-6, Ind)* - H by 9

Hickory Hawks (3-5, Ind) at Great Falls(SC) (NR) - G by 3

High Point Central (3-5, 3A) at Atkins (1-6, 3A)* - H by 17

Highland Tech (0-7, 1A) at Jefferson, Thomas (4-3, 1A)* - J by 50

Hoggard (7-1, 4A) at Laney (6-1, 4A)* - H by 10

Hoke County (4-5, 4A) at Pinecrest (6-2, 4A)* - P by 31

Holly Springs (5-3, 4A) at Apex (4-4, 4A)* - H by 8

Hunt (7-1, 3A) at West Johnston (4-3, 3A)* - H by 29

Huss, Hunter (0-6, 3A) at Crest (5-2, 3A)* - C by 43

John Paul II Catholic(NC) (NR) at Hobbton (2-6, 1A) - No pick

Jones Senior (2-5, 1A) at Pamlico County (2-5, 1A)* - P by 25

Jordan (3-3, 4A) at Southern Alamance (7-1, 4A)* - S by 17

Kannapolis Brown (4-4, 4A) at Mooresville (4-4, 4A)* - M by 11

Kenan, James (4-2, 2A) at Southwest Onslow (2-5, 2A)* - K by 6

Kings Mountain (7-1, 3A) at Ashbrook (1-5, 3A)* - K by 33

KIPP Pride Academy (3-3, 1A) at Weldon (3-2, 1A)* - K by 4

Lake Norman (6-2, 4A) at South Iredell (2-6, 4A)* - L by 27

Ledford (6-2, 3A) at Asheboro (1-7, 3A)* - L by 37

Leesville Road (6-1, 4A) at Sanderson (4-2, 4A)* - L by 26

Lejeune (0-8, 1A) at Northside(Pinetown) (7-1, 1A)* - N by 66

Lexington (0-6, 2A) at North Rowan (5-2, 1A)* - N by 43

Louisburg (4-2, 2A) at Nash Central (4-4, 2A)* - N by 6

Lumberton (1-6, 4A) at Seventy-First (8-0, 3A)* - S by 55

Maiden (8-0, 2A) at Lincolnton (4-4, 2A)* - M by 35

Marvin Ridge (6-1, 3A) at Sun Valley (2-6, 3A)* - M by 43

McMichael (6-2, 2A) at Reidsville (7-0, 2A)* - R by 36

Metrolina Christian (7-1, Ind) at Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord co-op) (6-1, Ind)* - C by 12

Middle Creek (6-2, 4A) at Apex Friendship (3-5, 4A)* - M by 19

Midway (5-3, 2A) at East Bladen (3-5, 2A)* - M by 4

Millbrook (7-1, 4A) at Knightdale (3-4, 4A)* - M by 15

Mitchell (6-2, 1A) at Rosman (0-7, 1A)* - M by 64

Monroe (4-1, 2A) at West Stanly (2-4, 2A)* - M by 35

Montgomery Central (0-7, 3A) at Oak Grove (5-2, 3A)* - O by 43

Mount Tabor (3-4, 4A) at Reagan (5-3, 4A)* - R by 23

Mountain Heritage (5-2, 1A) at Madison (4-4, 2A)* - MH by 27

Mountain Island Charter (7-1, 1A) at Carver (4-4, 1A)* - M by 24

Murphy (5-3, 1A) at Swain County (4-2, 1A)* - Even - S

New Bern (8-1, 4A) at Conley, D.H. (3-5, 4A)* - N by 33

North Brunswick (4-3, 3A) at South Brunswick (6-2, 3A)* - S by 7

North Duplin (3-4, 1A) at Rosewood (3-2, 1A)* - R by 35

North Edgecombe (3-5, 1A) at Rocky Mount Prep (0-6, 1A)* - N by 30

North Henderson (4-4, 3A) at Enka (3-5, 3A) - N by 9

North Iredell (2-5, 3A) at East Lincoln (6-2, 3A)* - E by 41

North Johnston (2-6, 2A) at Eastern Wayne (6-2, 2A)* - E by 43

North Lenoir (3-4, 2A) at South Lenoir (2-5, 2A)* - N by 6

North Mecklenburg (4-3, 4A) at Hopewell (1-7, 4A)* - N by 30

North Pitt (6-2, 2A) at West Craven (3-3, 2A)* - W by 14

North Raleigh Christian (5-2, Ind) at Wake Christian (2-5, Ind)* - N by 21

North Stanly (3-4, 2A) at Mount Pleasant (6-2, 2A)* - M by 13

North Stokes (4-5, 1A) at South Stokes (3-4, 1A)* - S by 8

Northampton County (6-2, 1A) at Warren County (3-4, 1A)* - N by 36

Northeastern (7-0, 2A) at Currituck County (4-4, 3A)* - N by 40

Northern Nash (7-1, 3A) at Southern Nash (7-0, 3A)* - Even - N

Northwood (4-3, 3A) at Eastern Alamance (5-1, 3A)* - E by 38

Olympic (5-2, 4A) at Ardrey Kell (5-2, 4A)* - A by 25

Orange (2-6, 3A) at Williams (4-4, 3A)* - W by 31

Owen (2-6, 2A) at Avery County (1-7, 1A)* - O by 2

Page (4-4, 4A) at Grimsley (8-0, 4A)* - G by 32

Panther Creek (6-2, 4A) at Cary (3-5, 4A)* - P by 23

Parkland (1-7, 4A) at Davie County (5-3, 4A)* - D by 52

Parkwood (4-2, 3A) at Anson (3-5, 2A)* - P by 21

Patton (2-5, 2A) at Chase (7-1, 2A)* - C by 46

Pine Forest (7-1, 4A) at Harnett Central (2-5, 3A)* - P by 40

Pine Lake Prep (5-2, 2A) at Lake Norman Charter (5-2, 3A) - P by 2

Polk County (4-3, 2A) at Draughn (5-3, 1A) - P by 13

Porter Ridge (4-2, 4A) at Piedmont (2-6, 4A)* - PR by 44

Providence (4-4, 4A) at Garinger (0-7, 4A)* - P by forfeit

Rabun Gap(GA) (6-1, Ind) at Providence Day (4-3, Ind)* - R by 14

Randleman (3-5, 2A) at Trinity (4-4, 2A)* - R by 5

Ravenscroft (6-2, Ind) at Harrells Christian (7-1, Ind)* - H by 9

Reynolds, A.C. (5-3, 4A) at Roberson, T.C. (2-6, 4A)* - Rey by 34

Richlands (0-6, 3A) at White Oak (6-2, 3A)* - W by 29

Riverside(Durham) (2-6, 4A) at Chapel Hill (5-3, 4A)* - C by 22

Roanoke Rapids (5-3, 2A) at Bunn (2-6, 2A)* - R by 18

Robinson, Jay M. (7-1, 2A) at South Stanly (1-6, 1A)* - R by 52

Rockingham County (3-4, 3A) at Northeast Guilford (1-7, 3A)* - R by 27

Rocky Mount (5-3, 3A) at Franklinton (2-5, 3A)* - R by 22

Rocky River (2-6, 4A) at Independence (3-4, 4A)* - I by 12

Sandhills Titans (2-3, Ind) at Carolina Bearcats (1-4, Ind) - C by 2

Sanford, Terry (4-3, 3A) at Smith, E.E. (0-7, 3A)* - TS by 31

Scotland (5-2, 3A) at Lee County (5-3, 3A)* - Even - L

Shelby (7-1, 2A) at East Gaston (5-3, 2A)* - S by 28

Smith, Ben L. (3-5, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (6-1, 3A)* - E by 38

South Caldwell (6-1, 4A) at Ashe County (1-6, 3A)* - S by 30

South Central (1-5, 3A) at Jacksonville (5-2, 3A)* - J by 3

6South Columbus (3-3, 2A) at East Columbus (3-4, 1A)* - cancelled

South Creek (0-7, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (3-2, 1A)* - R by 40

South Davidson (1-6, 1A) at West Davidson (1-6, 2A)* - W by 6

South Mecklenburg (6-2, 4A) at Myers Park (6-2, 4A)* - M by 15

South Point (5-3, 3A) at Forestview (4-4, 3A)* - S by 10

South Rowan (1-7, 3A) at East Rowan (0-7, 3A)* - S by 8

South View (6-2, 4A) at Cape Fear (5-2, 3A)* - S by 16

Southeast Guilford (5-3, 4A) at Northwest Guilford (4-4, 4A)* - S by 4

Southeast Halifax (2-6, 1A) at Northwest Halifax (2-4, 1A)* - S by 7

Southeast Raleigh (2-5, 4A) at Corinth Holders (3-4, 4A)* - C by 18

Southern Durham (4-4, 3A) at Vance County (6-1, 3A)* - S by 20

Southern Guilford (3-5, 3A) at Dudley (7-1, 3A)* - D by 48

Southern Lee (0-7, 3A) at Union Pines (1-7, 3A)* - Even - S

Southlake Christian (0-6, Ind) at High Point Christian (3-4, Ind)* - H by 26

Southwest Edgecombe (3-4, 2A) at Washington (6-2, 2A)* - W by 23

Southwest Guilford (3-5, 4A) at Ragsdale (1-7, 4A)* - S by 27

Southwestern Randolph (7-1, 2A) at Providence Grove (6-2, 2A)* - P by 5

St. Pauls (6-0, 2A) at Fairmont (2-5, 2A)* - S by 41

Starmount (4-4, 1A) at Alleghany (2-5, 1A)* - S by 27

Statesville (7-0, 3A) at St. Stephens (1-6, 3A)* - Sta by 44

Surry Central (6-2, 2A) at North Surry (3-4, 2A)* - S by 2

Swansboro (4-3, 3A) at West Carteret (5-2, 3A)* - W by 24

Swett, Purnell (0-4, 4A) at Byrd, Douglas (0-8, 3A)* - S by 27

Topsail (2-5, 4A) at Ashley (1-6, 4A)* - Even - T

Trask, Heide (0-7, 2A) at Whiteville (7-0, 2A)* - W by 67

Trinity Christian (2-4, Ind) at Forest Hills (5-3, 2A) - F by 25

Triton (1-6, 3A) at Overhills (3-4, 3A)* - O by 15

Tuscola (5-3, 3A) at Smoky Mountain (5-2, 3A)* - S by 9

Union Academy (0-8, 1A) at Albemarle (1-6, 1A)* - A by 20

Wake Forest (6-2, 4A) at Rolesville (5-3, 4A)* - W by 8

Wakefield (4-4, 4A) at Heritage (7-1, 4A)* - H by 19

Walkertown (4-4, 2A) at Morehead (2-6, 2A)* - W by 21

Washington County (2-3, 1A) at Bertie (1-5, 1A)* - W by 7

Watauga (6-2, 4A) at Freedom (4-3, 3A)* - W by 28

Webb, J.F. (3-3, 2A) at South Granville (2-6, 2A)* - S by 19

West Brunswick (2-5, 3A) at New Hanover (4-4, 4A)* - N by 7

West Cabarrus (3-5, 4A) at Hough (8-0, 4A) - H by 49

West Charlotte (5-2, 4A) at Chambers (7-1, 4A)* - C by 30

West Columbus (3-4, 1A) at Pender (4-3, 1A)* - P by 11

West Forsyth (5-3, 4A) at Reynolds, R.J. (2-6, 4A)* - W by 37

West Iredell (1-5, 3A) at North Lincoln (6-2, 3A)* - N by 48

West Lincoln (6-2, 2A) at East Burke (1-5, 2A)* - W by 24

West Mecklenburg (4-5, 4A) at Mallard Creek (3-3, 4A)* - M by 28

West Rowan (5-2, 3A) at Concord (5-2, 3A)* - W by 9

West Stokes (4-3, 2A) at North Forsyth (3-5, 2A)* - N by 4

Western Guilford (1-6, 4A) at Northern Guilford (8-0, 4A)* - N by 55

Western Harnett (2-5, 3A) at Westover (6-1, 3A)* - Westover by 40

Wheatmore (3-4, 2A) at Eastern Randolph (7-0, 1A)* - E by 52

Winston-Salem Prep (0-7, 1A) at Bishop McGuinness (1-6, 1A)* - W by 4

Yancey, Bartlett (5-3, 2A) at Jordan-Matthews (0-8, 2A)* - Y by 47


SATURDAY OCTOBER 23, 2021

Georgia Force(GA) (NR) at Cabarrus Stallions (3-4, Ind) - C by 1

Greensboro Panthers (2-2, Ind) at Virginia Spartans(VA) (NR) - G by 1

North Wake Saints (4-4, Ind) at Beacon Hill(VA) (NR) - N by 9

South Wake Crusaders (0-7, Ind) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian(VA) (NR) - SML by 5

West Wilkes (1-5, 2A) at East Surry (7-0, 2A)* - E by 59


MONDAY OCTOBER 25, 2021

Cummings (6-1, 2A) at Western Alamance (2-5, 3A) - C by 6

South Creek (0-7, 1A) at Perquimans (4-2, 1A)* - P by 45


TUESDAY OCTOBER 26, 2021

East Burke (1-5, 2A) at Bandys (2-4, 2A)* - B by 8

Southside (6-1, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (3-2, 1A) - S by 6

Swain County (4-2, 1A) at Robbinsville (3-3, 1A)* - R by 6

Triton (1-6, 3A) at Western Harnett (2-5, 3A)* - T by 11

West Johnston (4-3, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-6, 3A)* - W by 32

