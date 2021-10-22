Week 10 Predictions

Here are the predictions for week 10 of the North Carolina high school football season from SimmonsRatings.com .

WEEK 10 PICKS

THURSDAY OCTOBER 21, 2021

Person (2-6, 3A) at Western Alamance (2-5, 3A)* - W by 26 - W 33-8

Princeton (7-0, 2A) at Beddingfield (1-5, 2A)* - P by 52 - P 49-0





FRIDAY OCTOBER 22, 2021

Alexander Central (4-4, 4A) at Hibriten (4-3, 3A)* - H by 1

Andrews (5-2, 1A) at Robbinsville (3-3, 1A)* - R by 8

Asheville (6-2, 4A) at North Buncombe (0-6, 3A)* - A by 53

Aycock, C.B. (1-7, 3A) at Smithfield-Selma (5-3, 3A)* - S by 30

Bandys (2-4, 2A) at West Caldwell (0-7, 2A)* - B by 10

Britt, Jack (3-4, 4A) at Gray's Creek (4-4, 4A)* - B by 7

Broughton (0-8, 4A) at Enloe (1-7, 4A)* - B by 2

Bunker Hill (7-1, 2A) at Newton-Conover (3-4, 2A)* - B by 13

Burns (6-2, 2A) at Cherryville (2-6, 1A)* - B by 42

Camden County (3-5, 2A) at Edenton Holmes (5-2, 2A)* - E by 41

Camden Military(SC) (NR) at Asheville School (5-2, Ind) - A by 46

Cardinal Gibbons (6-2, 4A) at Athens Drive (1-6, 4A)* - C by 51

Carson (2-5, 3A) at Central Cabarrus (2-5, 3A)* - Car by 2

Central Davidson (7-0, 3A) at North Davidson (4-3, 3A)* - C by 10

Charlotte Christian (3-4, Ind) at Christ School (2-4, Ind)* - CS by 3

Charlotte Country Day (1-6, Ind) at Charlotte Latin (7-1, Ind)* - CL by 43

Cherokee (4-3, 1A) at Hayesville (2-6, 1A)* - C by 26

Christ the King (2-6, 1A) at Community School of Davidson (6-2, 2A)* - CSD by 38

Clinton (5-2, 2A) at West Bladen (3-4, 2A)* - C by 31

Cox Mill (4-4, 4A) at Hickory Ridge (6-2, 4A)* - H by 31

Cramer (4-4, 3A) at North Gaston (1-7, 3A)* - C by 25

Cuthbertson (3-5, 4A) at Weddington (7-1, 4A)* - W by 29

Dixon (1-5, 3A) at Croatan (3-5, 3A)* - C by 37

East Carteret (3-4, 2A) at Southside (6-1, 1A)* - S by 22

East Chapel Hill (0-7, 4A) at Cummings (6-1, 2A) - C by 59

East Davidson (4-4, 2A) at Thomasville (6-1, 2A)* - T by 33

East Duplin (7-1, 2A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (7-1, 2A)* - W by 13

East Henderson (1-6, 3A) vs. Pisgah (7-1, 3A)* (at Erwin HS) - P by 50

East Mecklenburg (1-7, 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (6-2, 4A)* - C by 55

East Wake (3-5, 3A) at South Johnston (6-2, 3A)* - S by 15

Elkin (3-4, 1A) at Mount Airy (8-0, 1A)* - M by 51

Erwin (4-4, 3A) at McDowell (5-2, 4A)* - M by 3

Fike (5-2, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-6, 3A)* - F by 39

First Flight (2-5, 3A) at Pasquotank County (0-6, 2A)* - F by 12

Foard (0-7, 3A) at Hickory (5-3, 3A)* - H by 49

Forbush (5-3, 2A) at North Wilkes (2-5, 2A)* - F by 30

Franklin (5-3, 3A) at West Henderson (2-6, 3A)* - F by 19

Fuquay-Varina (6-3, 4A) at South Garner (4-4, 4A)* - F by 18

Garner (3-3, 4A) at Cleveland (7-0, 4A)* - C by 40

Gates County (2-3, 1A) at Perquimans (4-2, 1A)* - P by 23

Glenn (6-1, 4A) at East Forsyth (6-1, 4A)* - E by 4

Goldsboro (3-5, 2A) at Spring Creek (3-4, 2A)* - G by 26

Graham (4-3, 2A) at North Moore (7-1, 1A)* - N by 34

Granville Central (0-8, 2A) at Carrboro (1-7, 3A)* - C by 2

Green Level (1-7, 4A) at Green Hope (3-4, 4A)* - GH by 9

Greene Central (3-6, 2A) at Farmville Central (2-6, 2A)* - G by 9

Havelock (5-2, 3A) at Northside(Jacksonville) (0-8, 3A)* - H by 43

Hendersonville (6-1, 2A) at Brevard (3-4, 2A)* - H by 30

Hertford County (6-2, 2A) at Manteo (1-7, 2A)* - H by 43

Hickory Grove Christian (5-2, Ind) at Covenant Day (1-6, Ind)* - H by 9

Hickory Hawks (3-5, Ind) at Great Falls(SC) (NR) - G by 3

High Point Central (3-5, 3A) at Atkins (1-6, 3A)* - H by 17

Highland Tech (0-7, 1A) at Jefferson, Thomas (4-3, 1A)* - J by 50

Hoggard (7-1, 4A) at Laney (6-1, 4A)* - H by 10

Hoke County (4-5, 4A) at Pinecrest (6-2, 4A)* - P by 31

Holly Springs (5-3, 4A) at Apex (4-4, 4A)* - H by 8

Hunt (7-1, 3A) at West Johnston (4-3, 3A)* - H by 29

Huss, Hunter (0-6, 3A) at Crest (5-2, 3A)* - C by 43

John Paul II Catholic(NC) (NR) at Hobbton (2-6, 1A) - No pick

Jones Senior (2-5, 1A) at Pamlico County (2-5, 1A)* - P by 25

Jordan (3-3, 4A) at Southern Alamance (7-1, 4A)* - S by 17

Kannapolis Brown (4-4, 4A) at Mooresville (4-4, 4A)* - M by 11

Kenan, James (4-2, 2A) at Southwest Onslow (2-5, 2A)* - K by 6

Kings Mountain (7-1, 3A) at Ashbrook (1-5, 3A)* - K by 33

KIPP Pride Academy (3-3, 1A) at Weldon (3-2, 1A)* - K by 4

Lake Norman (6-2, 4A) at South Iredell (2-6, 4A)* - L by 27

Ledford (6-2, 3A) at Asheboro (1-7, 3A)* - L by 37

Leesville Road (6-1, 4A) at Sanderson (4-2, 4A)* - L by 26

Lejeune (0-8, 1A) at Northside(Pinetown) (7-1, 1A)* - N by 66

Lexington (0-6, 2A) at North Rowan (5-2, 1A)* - N by 43

Louisburg (4-2, 2A) at Nash Central (4-4, 2A)* - N by 6

Lumberton (1-6, 4A) at Seventy-First (8-0, 3A)* - S by 55

Maiden (8-0, 2A) at Lincolnton (4-4, 2A)* - M by 35

Marvin Ridge (6-1, 3A) at Sun Valley (2-6, 3A)* - M by 43

McMichael (6-2, 2A) at Reidsville (7-0, 2A)* - R by 36

Metrolina Christian (7-1, Ind) at Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord co-op) (6-1, Ind)* - C by 12

Middle Creek (6-2, 4A) at Apex Friendship (3-5, 4A)* - M by 19

Midway (5-3, 2A) at East Bladen (3-5, 2A)* - M by 4

Millbrook (7-1, 4A) at Knightdale (3-4, 4A)* - M by 15

Mitchell (6-2, 1A) at Rosman (0-7, 1A)* - M by 64

Monroe (4-1, 2A) at West Stanly (2-4, 2A)* - M by 35

Montgomery Central (0-7, 3A) at Oak Grove (5-2, 3A)* - O by 43

Mount Tabor (3-4, 4A) at Reagan (5-3, 4A)* - R by 23

Mountain Heritage (5-2, 1A) at Madison (4-4, 2A)* - MH by 27

Mountain Island Charter (7-1, 1A) at Carver (4-4, 1A)* - M by 24

Murphy (5-3, 1A) at Swain County (4-2, 1A)* - Even - S

New Bern (8-1, 4A) at Conley, D.H. (3-5, 4A)* - N by 33

North Brunswick (4-3, 3A) at South Brunswick (6-2, 3A)* - S by 7

North Duplin (3-4, 1A) at Rosewood (3-2, 1A)* - R by 35

North Edgecombe (3-5, 1A) at Rocky Mount Prep (0-6, 1A)* - N by 30

North Henderson (4-4, 3A) at Enka (3-5, 3A) - N by 9

North Iredell (2-5, 3A) at East Lincoln (6-2, 3A)* - E by 41

North Johnston (2-6, 2A) at Eastern Wayne (6-2, 2A)* - E by 43

North Lenoir (3-4, 2A) at South Lenoir (2-5, 2A)* - N by 6

North Mecklenburg (4-3, 4A) at Hopewell (1-7, 4A)* - N by 30

North Pitt (6-2, 2A) at West Craven (3-3, 2A)* - W by 14

North Raleigh Christian (5-2, Ind) at Wake Christian (2-5, Ind)* - N by 21

North Stanly (3-4, 2A) at Mount Pleasant (6-2, 2A)* - M by 13

North Stokes (4-5, 1A) at South Stokes (3-4, 1A)* - S by 8

Northampton County (6-2, 1A) at Warren County (3-4, 1A)* - N by 36

Northeastern (7-0, 2A) at Currituck County (4-4, 3A)* - N by 40

Northern Nash (7-1, 3A) at Southern Nash (7-0, 3A)* - Even - N

Northwood (4-3, 3A) at Eastern Alamance (5-1, 3A)* - E by 38

Olympic (5-2, 4A) at Ardrey Kell (5-2, 4A)* - A by 25

Orange (2-6, 3A) at Williams (4-4, 3A)* - W by 31

Owen (2-6, 2A) at Avery County (1-7, 1A)* - O by 2

Page (4-4, 4A) at Grimsley (8-0, 4A)* - G by 32

Panther Creek (6-2, 4A) at Cary (3-5, 4A)* - P by 23

Parkland (1-7, 4A) at Davie County (5-3, 4A)* - D by 52

Parkwood (4-2, 3A) at Anson (3-5, 2A)* - P by 21

Patton (2-5, 2A) at Chase (7-1, 2A)* - C by 46

Pine Forest (7-1, 4A) at Harnett Central (2-5, 3A)* - P by 40

Pine Lake Prep (5-2, 2A) at Lake Norman Charter (5-2, 3A) - P by 2

Polk County (4-3, 2A) at Draughn (5-3, 1A) - P by 13

Porter Ridge (4-2, 4A) at Piedmont (2-6, 4A)* - PR by 44

Providence (4-4, 4A) at Garinger (0-7, 4A)* - P by forfeit

Rabun Gap(GA) (6-1, Ind) at Providence Day (4-3, Ind)* - R by 14

Randleman (3-5, 2A) at Trinity (4-4, 2A)* - R by 5

Ravenscroft (6-2, Ind) at Harrells Christian (7-1, Ind)* - H by 9

Reynolds, A.C. (5-3, 4A) at Roberson, T.C. (2-6, 4A)* - Rey by 34

Richlands (0-6, 3A) at White Oak (6-2, 3A)* - W by 29

Riverside(Durham) (2-6, 4A) at Chapel Hill (5-3, 4A)* - C by 22

Roanoke Rapids (5-3, 2A) at Bunn (2-6, 2A)* - R by 18

Robinson, Jay M. (7-1, 2A) at South Stanly (1-6, 1A)* - R by 52

Rockingham County (3-4, 3A) at Northeast Guilford (1-7, 3A)* - R by 27

Rocky Mount (5-3, 3A) at Franklinton (2-5, 3A)* - R by 22

Rocky River (2-6, 4A) at Independence (3-4, 4A)* - I by 12

Sandhills Titans (2-3, Ind) at Carolina Bearcats (1-4, Ind) - C by 2

Sanford, Terry (4-3, 3A) at Smith, E.E. (0-7, 3A)* - TS by 31

Scotland (5-2, 3A) at Lee County (5-3, 3A)* - Even - L

Shelby (7-1, 2A) at East Gaston (5-3, 2A)* - S by 28

Smith, Ben L. (3-5, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (6-1, 3A)* - E by 38

South Caldwell (6-1, 4A) at Ashe County (1-6, 3A)* - S by 30

South Central (1-5, 3A) at Jacksonville (5-2, 3A)* - J by 3

6South Columbus (3-3, 2A) at East Columbus (3-4, 1A)* - cancelled

South Creek (0-7, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (3-2, 1A)* - R by 40

South Davidson (1-6, 1A) at West Davidson (1-6, 2A)* - W by 6

South Mecklenburg (6-2, 4A) at Myers Park (6-2, 4A)* - M by 15

South Point (5-3, 3A) at Forestview (4-4, 3A)* - S by 10

South Rowan (1-7, 3A) at East Rowan (0-7, 3A)* - S by 8

South View (6-2, 4A) at Cape Fear (5-2, 3A)* - S by 16

Southeast Guilford (5-3, 4A) at Northwest Guilford (4-4, 4A)* - S by 4

Southeast Halifax (2-6, 1A) at Northwest Halifax (2-4, 1A)* - S by 7

Southeast Raleigh (2-5, 4A) at Corinth Holders (3-4, 4A)* - C by 18

Southern Durham (4-4, 3A) at Vance County (6-1, 3A)* - S by 20

Southern Guilford (3-5, 3A) at Dudley (7-1, 3A)* - D by 48

Southern Lee (0-7, 3A) at Union Pines (1-7, 3A)* - Even - S

Southlake Christian (0-6, Ind) at High Point Christian (3-4, Ind)* - H by 26

Southwest Edgecombe (3-4, 2A) at Washington (6-2, 2A)* - W by 23

Southwest Guilford (3-5, 4A) at Ragsdale (1-7, 4A)* - S by 27

Southwestern Randolph (7-1, 2A) at Providence Grove (6-2, 2A)* - P by 5

St. Pauls (6-0, 2A) at Fairmont (2-5, 2A)* - S by 41

Starmount (4-4, 1A) at Alleghany (2-5, 1A)* - S by 27

Statesville (7-0, 3A) at St. Stephens (1-6, 3A)* - Sta by 44

Surry Central (6-2, 2A) at North Surry (3-4, 2A)* - S by 2

Swansboro (4-3, 3A) at West Carteret (5-2, 3A)* - W by 24

Swett, Purnell (0-4, 4A) at Byrd, Douglas (0-8, 3A)* - S by 27

Topsail (2-5, 4A) at Ashley (1-6, 4A)* - Even - T

Trask, Heide (0-7, 2A) at Whiteville (7-0, 2A)* - W by 67

Trinity Christian (2-4, Ind) at Forest Hills (5-3, 2A) - F by 25

Triton (1-6, 3A) at Overhills (3-4, 3A)* - O by 15

Tuscola (5-3, 3A) at Smoky Mountain (5-2, 3A)* - S by 9

Union Academy (0-8, 1A) at Albemarle (1-6, 1A)* - A by 20

Wake Forest (6-2, 4A) at Rolesville (5-3, 4A)* - W by 8

Wakefield (4-4, 4A) at Heritage (7-1, 4A)* - H by 19

Walkertown (4-4, 2A) at Morehead (2-6, 2A)* - W by 21

Washington County (2-3, 1A) at Bertie (1-5, 1A)* - W by 7

Watauga (6-2, 4A) at Freedom (4-3, 3A)* - W by 28

Webb, J.F. (3-3, 2A) at South Granville (2-6, 2A)* - S by 19

West Brunswick (2-5, 3A) at New Hanover (4-4, 4A)* - N by 7

West Cabarrus (3-5, 4A) at Hough (8-0, 4A) - H by 49

West Charlotte (5-2, 4A) at Chambers (7-1, 4A)* - C by 30

West Columbus (3-4, 1A) at Pender (4-3, 1A)* - P by 11

West Forsyth (5-3, 4A) at Reynolds, R.J. (2-6, 4A)* - W by 37

West Iredell (1-5, 3A) at North Lincoln (6-2, 3A)* - N by 48

West Lincoln (6-2, 2A) at East Burke (1-5, 2A)* - W by 24

West Mecklenburg (4-5, 4A) at Mallard Creek (3-3, 4A)* - M by 28

West Rowan (5-2, 3A) at Concord (5-2, 3A)* - W by 9

West Stokes (4-3, 2A) at North Forsyth (3-5, 2A)* - N by 4

Western Guilford (1-6, 4A) at Northern Guilford (8-0, 4A)* - N by 55

Western Harnett (2-5, 3A) at Westover (6-1, 3A)* - Westover by 40

Wheatmore (3-4, 2A) at Eastern Randolph (7-0, 1A)* - E by 52

Winston-Salem Prep (0-7, 1A) at Bishop McGuinness (1-6, 1A)* - W by 4

Yancey, Bartlett (5-3, 2A) at Jordan-Matthews (0-8, 2A)* - Y by 47





SATURDAY OCTOBER 23, 2021

Georgia Force(GA) (NR) at Cabarrus Stallions (3-4, Ind) - C by 1

Greensboro Panthers (2-2, Ind) at Virginia Spartans(VA) (NR) - G by 1

North Wake Saints (4-4, Ind) at Beacon Hill(VA) (NR) - N by 9

South Wake Crusaders (0-7, Ind) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian(VA) (NR) - SML by 5

West Wilkes (1-5, 2A) at East Surry (7-0, 2A)* - E by 59





MONDAY OCTOBER 25, 2021

Cummings (6-1, 2A) at Western Alamance (2-5, 3A) - C by 6

South Creek (0-7, 1A) at Perquimans (4-2, 1A)* - P by 45





TUESDAY OCTOBER 26, 2021

East Burke (1-5, 2A) at Bandys (2-4, 2A)* - B by 8

Southside (6-1, 1A) at Riverside(Williamston) (3-2, 1A) - S by 6

Swain County (4-2, 1A) at Robbinsville (3-3, 1A)* - R by 6

Triton (1-6, 3A) at Western Harnett (2-5, 3A)* - T by 11

West Johnston (4-3, 3A) at Southern Wayne (1-6, 3A)* - W by 32