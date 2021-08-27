Simmons Ratings Predictions For Week 2

Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com has released his game predictions for week 2 of the North Carolina high school football season. You can check out his site HERE!

WEEK 2 PICKS

THURSDAY AUGUST 26, 202

East Davidson (0-1, 2A) at Wheatmore (1-0, 2A) W by 13 - E 37-21

West Forsyth (1-0, 4A) at Oak Grove (1-0, 3A) W by 19 - W 37-20





FRIDAY AUGUST 27, 2021

Alexander Central (1-0, 4A) at North Gaston (0-1, 3A) A by 47

Anson (0-1, 2A) at Pinecrest (1-0, 4A) P by 48

Athens Academy(GA) (NR) at Charlotte Country Day (0-1, Ind) A by 7

Athens Drive (0-1, 4A) at South Garner (1-0, 4A) S by 1

Atkins (0-1, 3A) at Carver (0-1, 1A) C by 14

Ayden-Grifton (0-1, 2A) at East Carteret (1-0, 2A) E by 1

Bandys (1-0, 2A) at Foard (0-1, 3A) B by 36

Bear Grass Charter (1-0, 1A) at Arendell Parrott Academy(NC) (NR) No pick

Berry Academy (1-0, 4A) at West Mecklenburg (1-0, 3A) B by 19

Bessemer City (0-1, 1A) at Cramer (0-1, 3A) C by 40

Britt, Jack (0-1, 4A) at Sanford, Terry (0-0, 3A) B by 4

Broughton (0-1, 4A) at New Bern (1-0, 4A) N by 28

Bunker Hill (1-0, 2A) at St. Stephens (0-1, 3A) B by 27

Bunn (0-0, 2A) at Granville Central (0-1, 2A) B by 24

Byrd, Douglas (0-1, 3A) at Goldsboro (0-1, 2A) B by 5

Cabarrus Stallions (0-1, Ind) at Mountain Island Charter (1-0, 1A) M by 44

Camden County (0-1, 2A) at Perquimans (1-0, 1A) P by 31

Carolina Bearcats (0-0, Ind) at Pageland Central(SC) (NR) P by 25

Carson (0-1, 3A) at Mount Pleasant (1-0, 2A) M by 6

Central Davidson (1-0, 3A) at Randleman (0-1, 2A) C by 6

Chapel Hill (0-0, 4A) at Orange (0-1, 3A) C by 10

Charlotte Latin (0-0, Ind) at Hickory (0-1, 3A) C by 5

Chase (1-0, 2A) at Owen (0-0, 2A) C by 6

Chatham Central (0-1, 1A) at South Davidson (0-1, 1A) C by 2

Cherokee (0-1, 1A) at Avery County (0-1, 1A) C by 5

Cleveland (1-0, 4A) at Rose, J.H. (0-1, 3A) C by 38

Community School of Davidson (1-0, 2A) at Starmount (0-1, 1A) S by 21

Conley, D.H. (0-1, 4A) at Cary (0-1, 4A) Cary by 8

Covenant Day (0-0, Ind) at Wake Christian (0-0, Ind) W by 14

Crest (0-0, 3A) at Burns (1-0, 2A) C by 3

Croatan (0-1, 3A) at Pamlico County (0-1, 1A) C by 15

Cummings (1-0, 2A) at Western Alamance (0-1, 3A) W by 30

Cuthbertson (1-0, 4A) at Ardrey Kell (0-0, 4A) A by 35

Davie County (0-0, 4A) at West Rowan (0-0, 3A) D by 21

Dudley (1-0, 3A) at Southeast Guilford (0-0, 4A) D by 4

East Chapel Hill (0-0, 4A) at John Paul II Catholic(NC) (NR) No pick

East Lincoln (1-0, 3A) at Forestview (0-1, 3A) E by 6

East Rowan (0-0, 3A) at North Stanly (0-1, 2A) N by 10

East Wake (0-1, 3A) at Harnett Central (0-0, 3A) E by 7

East Wilkes (1-0, 1A) at Surry Central (1-0, 2A) S by 1

Eastern Alamance (0-1, 3A) at Southern Alamance (1-0, 4A) S by 4

Eastern Randolph (1-0, 1A) at Asheboro (1-0, 3A) E by 36

Eastern Wayne (1-0, 2A) at Aycock, C.B. (0-1, 3A) E by 3

Elkin (1-0, 1A) at West Wilkes (0-1, 2A) E by 36

Enloe (1-0, 4A) at Millbrook (1-0, 4A) M by 30

Fairmont (0-1, 2A) at Swett, Purnell (0-0, 4A) S by 36

Fike (1-0, 3A) at Northern Nash (1-0, 3A) N by 13

Forest Hills (1-0, 2A) at Red Springs (1-0, 2A) R by 4

Franklinton (0-1, 3A) at Northern Durham (0-1, 4A) Even - N

Freedom (0-0, 3A) at East Burke (1-0, 2A) F by 11

Fuquay-Varina (1-0, 4A) at Apex (1-0, 4A) F by 17

Glenn (0-0, 4A) at Lee County (1-0, 3A) L by 21

Grayson County(VA) (NR) at Alleghany (0-1, 1A) G by 30

Green Hope (1-0, 4A) at Southern Lee (0-1, 3A) G by 35

Green Level (1-0, 4A) at Cardinal Gibbons (0-1, 4A) C by 40

Greene Central (0-1, 2A) at Kinston (1-0, 2A) K by 44

Grimsley (1-0, 4A) at Reagan (1-0, 4A) G by 23

Hampton(TN) (NR) at Mitchell (1-0, 1A)M by 7

Harrells Christian (1-0, Ind) at High Point Christian (0-0, Ind) Har by 2

Hayesville (0-1, 1A) at Franklin (1-0, 3A) F by 50

Hertford County (1-0, 2A) at Tarboro (0-1, 1A) T by 25

Hickory Grove Christian (0-0, Ind) at Highland Tech (0-0, 1A) HG by 24

Hickory Hawks (0-1, Ind) at Asheville School (0-0, Ind) A by 2

Hickory Ridge (1-0, 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (1-0, 4A) H by 4

High Point Central (0-1, 3A) at Andrews, T.W. (0-1, 2A) H by 10

Hillside (0-1, 4A) at Southern Durham (0-1, 3A) H by 23

Hobbton (0-1, 1A) at Trask, Heide (0-1, 2A) H by 24

Hoggard (1-0, 4A) at Scotland (1-0, 3A) S by 4

Hoke County (1-0, 4A) at Lumberton (0-0, 4A) H by 17

Holly Springs (0-1, 4A) at Jordan (1-0, 4A) J by 6

Hopewell (0-1, 4A) at East Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) H by 10

Hough (1-0, 4A) at Mooresville (0-0, 4A) H by 45

Hunt (1-0, 3A) at Beddingfield (0-1, 2A) H by 29

Huss, Hunter (0-1, 3A) at Hibriten (0-1, 3A) Hib by 14

Independence (0-0, 4A) at Marvin Ridge (1-0, 4A) M by 13J

efferson, Thomas (0-0, 1A) at Pine Lake Prep (0-0, 2A) J by 28

Jones Senior (0-1, 1A) at Lakewood (1-0, 1A) L by 41

Kenan, James (0-0, 2A) at Dixon (0-1, 3A) K by 32

Kings Mountain (0-1, 3A) at Asheville (0-1, 4A) K by 24

KIPP Pride Academy (0-0, 1A) at Louisburg (0-0, 2A) L by 33

Lake Norman Charter (1-0, 3A) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0, 1A) W by 18

Lejeune (0-1, 1A) at Spring Creek (0-1, 2A) S by 5

Lexington (0-1, 2A) at Walkertown (1-0, 2A) W by 46

Madison (0-1, 2A) at North Buncombe (0-0, 3A) N by 24

McMichael (0-1, 2A) at Yancey, Bartlett (1-0, 2A) Y by 16

Middle Creek (0-1, 4A) at Garner (0-0, 4A) G by 1

Midway (1-0, 2A) at South Brunswick (1-0, 3A) S by 9

Morehead (0-1, 2A) at Williams (0-1, 3A) W by 16

Mount Airy (1-0, 1A) at East Surry (1-0, 2A) E by 8

Mountain Heritage (0-0, 1A) at Erwin (0-1, 3A) M by 26

Myers Park (0-1, 4A) at Clover(SC) (NR) M by 7

New Hanover (0-0, 4A) at Northside(Jacksonville) (0-1, 3A) NH by 29

Newton-Conover (0-1, 2A) at West Iredell (0-1, 3A) N by 36

North Forsyth (0-1, 2A) at Mount Tabor (0-1, 4A) M by 49

North Iredell (0-1, 3A) at Lake Norman (1-0, 4A) L by 49

North Johnston (0-1, 2A) at Rosewood (1-0, 1A) R by 42

North Lenoir (1-0, 2A) at Farmville Central (1-0, 2A) N by 10

North Lincoln (0-1, 3A) at Lincolnton (0-1, 2A) N by 20

North Pitt (0-1, 2A) at Manteo (0-1, 2A) N by 12

North Stokes (1-0, 1A) at North Moore (1-0, 1A) NM by 12

North Surry (0-1, 2A) at West Stokes (1-0, 2A) W by 9

North Wake Saints (1-0, Ind) at Metrolina Christian (1-0, Ind) M by 18

Northern Guilford (1-0, 4A) at Smith, Ben L. (1-0, 3A) N by 33

Northside(Pinetown) (1-0, 1A) at North Duplin (0-1, 1A) NS by 44

Northwest Cabarrus (0-1, 3A) at Cox Mill (1-0, 4A) C by 18

Northwood (0-1, 3A) at Jordan-Matthews (0-1, 2A) N by 47

Page (0-1, 4A) at Reidsville (1-0, 2A) R by 33

Panther Creek (1-0, 4A) at Leesville Road (1-0, 4A) L by 13

Parkwood (0-1, 3A) at Concord (0-1, 3A) C by 4

Pasquotank County (0-0, 2A) at Gates County (0-1, 1A) P by 11

Patton (0-1, 2A) at Draughn (0-0, 1A) D by 22

Person (0-1, 3A) at Halifax County(VA) (NR) P by 11

Piedmont (0-1, 4A) at Monroe (0-1, 2A) M by 32

Pisgah (0-0, 3A) at Enka (1-0, 3A) P by 46

Porter Ridge (1-0, 4A) at West Cabarrus (1-0, 4A) P by 19

Princeton (1-0, 2A) at East Duplin (1-0, 2A) E by 17

Providence Day (0-0, Ind) at Weddington (1-0, 4A) W by 10

Providence Grove (1-0, 2A) at Southern Guilford (0-0, 3A) S by 8

Rabun Gap(GA) (0-1, Ind) at East Forsyth(GA) (NR) R by 54

Reynolds, R.J. (1-0, 4A) at Southwest Guilford (0-1, 4A) ppd to 9/9

Richlands (0-1, 3A) at Southwest Onslow (0-1, 2A) S by 19

Riverside(Durham) (0-1, 4A) at Southeast Raleigh (0-1, 4A) S by 10

Riverside(Williamston) (1-0, 1A) at South Creek (0-1, 1A) R by 15

Robbinsville (1-0, 1A) at Brevard (0-0, 2A) R by 5

Robinson, Jay M. (1-0, 2A) at Central Cabarrus (0-1, 3A) R by 28

Rocky Mount (1-0, 3A) at Northeastern (0-0, 2A) R by 6

Rocky River (0-1, 4A) at Olympic (1-0, 4A) O by 16

Rolesville (0-1, 4A) at East Forsyth (1-0, 4A) E by 1

Rosman (0-1, 1A) at North Henderson (0-1, 3A) N by 40

Salisbury (0-0, 2A) at Polk County (1-0, 2A) S by 20

Sandhills Titans (0-0, Ind) at Ravenscroft (1-0, Ind) R by 34

Seventy-First (1-0, 3A) at Pine Forest (1-0, 4A) P by 10

Shelby (1-0, 2A) at Reynolds, A.C. (0-1, 3A) S by 3

Smith, E.E. (0-1, 3A) at Cape Fear (1-0, 3A) C by 25

Smithfield-Selma (0-1, 3A) at Nash Central (1-0, 2A) N by 5

South Central (0-1, 3A) at West Craven (0-0, 2A) S by 4

South Granville (1-0, 2A) at Heritage (1-0, 4A) H by 32

South Iredell (1-0, 4A) at Statesville (1-0, 3A) St by 9

South Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) at Providence (1-0, 4A) P by 22

South Point (1-0, 3A) at East Gaston (1-0, 2A) S by 18

South Rowan (1-0, 3A) at North Rowan (0-0, 1A) N by 18

South Stanly (0-1, 1A) at Southwestern Randolph (1-0, 2A) SWR by 34

South Stokes (0-1, 1A) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1A) B by 17

South Wake Crusaders (0-1, Ind) at North Raleigh Christian (1-0, Ind) N by 31

Southside (1-0, 1A) at Washington County (0-0, 1A) W by 1

Southwest Edgecombe (0-1, 2A) at North Edgecombe (0-1, 1A) S by 33

St. Pauls (0-0, 2A) at Westover (1-0, 3A) S by 23

Sun Valley (0-1, 4A) at Kannapolis Brown (1-0, 4A) K by 21

Swain County (1-0, 1A) at Smoky Mountain (1-0, 3A) SM by 13

Swansboro (0-1, 3A) at South Lenoir (1-0, 2A) Sw by 11

Thomasville (1-0, 1A) at Montgomery Central (0-1, 3A) T by 13

Trinity (1-0, 2A) at Forbush (1-0, 2A) F by 48

Triton (0-0, 3A) at South Johnston (1-0, 3A) T by 1

Tuscola (1-0, 3A) at Roberson, T.C. (0-1, 4A) T by 4

Union Academy (0-1, 1A) at Christ the King (0-1, 1A) C by 38

Union Pines (0-0, 3A) at Gray's Creek (0-1, 4A) U by 2

Vance County (1-0, 3A) at Roanoke Rapids (1-0, 2A) R by 18

Wake Forest (1-0, 4A) at Clayton (0-1, 4A) W by 13

Wakefield (0-1, 4A) at Apex Friendship (0-1, 4A) A by 5

Warren County (0-1, 1A) at Webb, J.F. (1-0, 2A) Webb by 6

Washington (1-0, 2A) at First Flight (0-0, 3A) W by 40

Watauga (1-0, 4A) at Maiden (1-0, 2A) W by 5

West Carteret (1-0, 3A) at East Bladen (0-1, 2A) W by 14

West Charlotte (0-0, 3A) at Harding (1-0, 4A) W by 14

West Davidson (0-1, 2A) at Ledford (1-0, 3A) L by 41

West Henderson (0-1, 3A) at Hendersonville (1-0, 2A) H by 31

West Lincoln (1-0, 2A) at Cherryville (1-0, 1A) W by 38

West Stanly (1-0, 2A) at Albemarle (0-1, 1A) W by 44

Western Guilford (0-0, 4A) at Northeast Guilford (0-1, 3A) W by 12

Western Harnett (0-1, 3A) at West Johnston (0-1, 3A) WJ by 24

White Oak (1-0, 3A) at Jacksonville (1-0, 3A) J by 39

Whiteville (1-0, 2A) at West Brunswick (0-1, 3A) Whi by 5

Williams (0-1, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (0-1, 3A) E by 8





SATURDAY AUGUST 28, 2021

Carrboro (0-1, 3A) at Graham (0-0, 2A) G by 27

Chambers (1-0, 4A) at Highland Springs(VA) (NR) C by 13

Northwest Guilford (0-1, 4A) at North Davidson (0-1, 3A) ND by 7

Richmond Senior (1-0, 4A) at Butler (1-0, 4A) B by 6

South Carolina Spartans(SC) (NR) at Greensboro Panthers (0-0, Ind) G by 16





MONDAY AUGUST 30, 2021

North Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) at Carson (0-1, 3A) N by 11

West Columbus (0-0, 1A) at West Bladen (0-0, 2A) WC by 6





CANCELLATIONS

Ashbrook (0-0, 3A) at Roberson, T.C. (0-1, 3A) cancelled

Avery County (0-1, 1A) at Wilkes Central (1-0, 2A) cancelled

Bertie (0-0, 1A) at Edenton Holmes (0-0, 2A) cancelled

Carson (0-1, 3A) at Mount Pleasant (1-0, 2A) cancelled

Christ School (0-1, Ind) at Holy Innocents Episcopal(GA) (NR) cancelled

Clinton (1-0, 2A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (1-0, 2A) cancelled

Corinth Holders (1-0, 4A) at Southern Nash (1-0, 3A) cancelled

East Wake (0-1, 3A) at Knightdale (0-0, 4A) cancelled

Harnett Central (0-0, 3A) at Sanderson (0-0, 4A) cancelled

Legion Collegiate(SC) (NR) at Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord co-op) (0-1, Ind) cancelled

Mallard Creek (0-0, 4A) at Myers Park (0-1, 4A) cancelled

McDowell (1-0, 4A) at Mitchell (1-0, 1A) cancelled

North Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) at Garinger (0-1, 4A) cancelled

Overhills (0-1, 4A) at Lee County (1-0, 3A) cancelled

Ragsdale (1-0, 4A) at Glenn (0-0, 4A) cancelled

Rockingham County (1-0, 3A) at Morehead (0-1, 2A) cancelled

South Caldwell (1-0, 4A) at Hickory (0-1, 3A) cancelled

South Columbus (0-0, 2A) at East Bladen (0-1, 2A) cancelled

Southeast Halifax (0-1, 1A) at Northwest Halifax (0-0, 1A) cancelled

Southlake Christian (0-1, Ind) at Charlotte Latin (0-0, Ind) cancelled

West Caldwell (0-1, 2A) at R-S Central (0-1, 2A) cancelled

West Carteret (1-0, 3A) at Havelock (1-0, 3A) cancelled