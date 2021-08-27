Simmons Ratings Predictions For Week 2
Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com has released his game predictions for week 2 of the North Carolina high school football season. You can check out his site HERE!
WEEK 2 PICKS
THURSDAY AUGUST 26, 202
East Davidson (0-1, 2A) at Wheatmore (1-0, 2A) W by 13 - E 37-21
West Forsyth (1-0, 4A) at Oak Grove (1-0, 3A) W by 19 - W 37-20
FRIDAY AUGUST 27, 2021
Alexander Central (1-0, 4A) at North Gaston (0-1, 3A) A by 47
Anson (0-1, 2A) at Pinecrest (1-0, 4A) P by 48
Athens Academy(GA) (NR) at Charlotte Country Day (0-1, Ind) A by 7
Athens Drive (0-1, 4A) at South Garner (1-0, 4A) S by 1
Atkins (0-1, 3A) at Carver (0-1, 1A) C by 14
Ayden-Grifton (0-1, 2A) at East Carteret (1-0, 2A) E by 1
Bandys (1-0, 2A) at Foard (0-1, 3A) B by 36
Bear Grass Charter (1-0, 1A) at Arendell Parrott Academy(NC) (NR) No pick
Berry Academy (1-0, 4A) at West Mecklenburg (1-0, 3A) B by 19
Bessemer City (0-1, 1A) at Cramer (0-1, 3A) C by 40
Britt, Jack (0-1, 4A) at Sanford, Terry (0-0, 3A) B by 4
Broughton (0-1, 4A) at New Bern (1-0, 4A) N by 28
Bunker Hill (1-0, 2A) at St. Stephens (0-1, 3A) B by 27
Bunn (0-0, 2A) at Granville Central (0-1, 2A) B by 24
Byrd, Douglas (0-1, 3A) at Goldsboro (0-1, 2A) B by 5
Cabarrus Stallions (0-1, Ind) at Mountain Island Charter (1-0, 1A) M by 44
Camden County (0-1, 2A) at Perquimans (1-0, 1A) P by 31
Carolina Bearcats (0-0, Ind) at Pageland Central(SC) (NR) P by 25
Carson (0-1, 3A) at Mount Pleasant (1-0, 2A) M by 6
Central Davidson (1-0, 3A) at Randleman (0-1, 2A) C by 6
Chapel Hill (0-0, 4A) at Orange (0-1, 3A) C by 10
Charlotte Latin (0-0, Ind) at Hickory (0-1, 3A) C by 5
Chase (1-0, 2A) at Owen (0-0, 2A) C by 6
Chatham Central (0-1, 1A) at South Davidson (0-1, 1A) C by 2
Cherokee (0-1, 1A) at Avery County (0-1, 1A) C by 5
Cleveland (1-0, 4A) at Rose, J.H. (0-1, 3A) C by 38
Community School of Davidson (1-0, 2A) at Starmount (0-1, 1A) S by 21
Conley, D.H. (0-1, 4A) at Cary (0-1, 4A) Cary by 8
Covenant Day (0-0, Ind) at Wake Christian (0-0, Ind) W by 14
Crest (0-0, 3A) at Burns (1-0, 2A) C by 3
Croatan (0-1, 3A) at Pamlico County (0-1, 1A) C by 15
Cummings (1-0, 2A) at Western Alamance (0-1, 3A) W by 30
Cuthbertson (1-0, 4A) at Ardrey Kell (0-0, 4A) A by 35
Davie County (0-0, 4A) at West Rowan (0-0, 3A) D by 21
Dudley (1-0, 3A) at Southeast Guilford (0-0, 4A) D by 4
East Chapel Hill (0-0, 4A) at John Paul II Catholic(NC) (NR) No pick
East Lincoln (1-0, 3A) at Forestview (0-1, 3A) E by 6
East Rowan (0-0, 3A) at North Stanly (0-1, 2A) N by 10
East Wake (0-1, 3A) at Harnett Central (0-0, 3A) E by 7
East Wilkes (1-0, 1A) at Surry Central (1-0, 2A) S by 1
Eastern Alamance (0-1, 3A) at Southern Alamance (1-0, 4A) S by 4
Eastern Randolph (1-0, 1A) at Asheboro (1-0, 3A) E by 36
Eastern Wayne (1-0, 2A) at Aycock, C.B. (0-1, 3A) E by 3
Elkin (1-0, 1A) at West Wilkes (0-1, 2A) E by 36
Enloe (1-0, 4A) at Millbrook (1-0, 4A) M by 30
Fairmont (0-1, 2A) at Swett, Purnell (0-0, 4A) S by 36
Fike (1-0, 3A) at Northern Nash (1-0, 3A) N by 13
Forest Hills (1-0, 2A) at Red Springs (1-0, 2A) R by 4
Franklinton (0-1, 3A) at Northern Durham (0-1, 4A) Even - N
Freedom (0-0, 3A) at East Burke (1-0, 2A) F by 11
Fuquay-Varina (1-0, 4A) at Apex (1-0, 4A) F by 17
Glenn (0-0, 4A) at Lee County (1-0, 3A) L by 21
Grayson County(VA) (NR) at Alleghany (0-1, 1A) G by 30
Green Hope (1-0, 4A) at Southern Lee (0-1, 3A) G by 35
Green Level (1-0, 4A) at Cardinal Gibbons (0-1, 4A) C by 40
Greene Central (0-1, 2A) at Kinston (1-0, 2A) K by 44
Grimsley (1-0, 4A) at Reagan (1-0, 4A) G by 23
Hampton(TN) (NR) at Mitchell (1-0, 1A)M by 7
Harrells Christian (1-0, Ind) at High Point Christian (0-0, Ind) Har by 2
Hayesville (0-1, 1A) at Franklin (1-0, 3A) F by 50
Hertford County (1-0, 2A) at Tarboro (0-1, 1A) T by 25
Hickory Grove Christian (0-0, Ind) at Highland Tech (0-0, 1A) HG by 24
Hickory Hawks (0-1, Ind) at Asheville School (0-0, Ind) A by 2
Hickory Ridge (1-0, 4A) at Charlotte Catholic (1-0, 4A) H by 4
High Point Central (0-1, 3A) at Andrews, T.W. (0-1, 2A) H by 10
Hillside (0-1, 4A) at Southern Durham (0-1, 3A) H by 23
Hobbton (0-1, 1A) at Trask, Heide (0-1, 2A) H by 24
Hoggard (1-0, 4A) at Scotland (1-0, 3A) S by 4
Hoke County (1-0, 4A) at Lumberton (0-0, 4A) H by 17
Holly Springs (0-1, 4A) at Jordan (1-0, 4A) J by 6
Hopewell (0-1, 4A) at East Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) H by 10
Hough (1-0, 4A) at Mooresville (0-0, 4A) H by 45
Hunt (1-0, 3A) at Beddingfield (0-1, 2A) H by 29
Huss, Hunter (0-1, 3A) at Hibriten (0-1, 3A) Hib by 14
Independence (0-0, 4A) at Marvin Ridge (1-0, 4A) M by 13J
efferson, Thomas (0-0, 1A) at Pine Lake Prep (0-0, 2A) J by 28
Jones Senior (0-1, 1A) at Lakewood (1-0, 1A) L by 41
Kenan, James (0-0, 2A) at Dixon (0-1, 3A) K by 32
Kings Mountain (0-1, 3A) at Asheville (0-1, 4A) K by 24
KIPP Pride Academy (0-0, 1A) at Louisburg (0-0, 2A) L by 33
Lake Norman Charter (1-0, 3A) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0, 1A) W by 18
Lejeune (0-1, 1A) at Spring Creek (0-1, 2A) S by 5
Lexington (0-1, 2A) at Walkertown (1-0, 2A) W by 46
Madison (0-1, 2A) at North Buncombe (0-0, 3A) N by 24
McMichael (0-1, 2A) at Yancey, Bartlett (1-0, 2A) Y by 16
Middle Creek (0-1, 4A) at Garner (0-0, 4A) G by 1
Midway (1-0, 2A) at South Brunswick (1-0, 3A) S by 9
Morehead (0-1, 2A) at Williams (0-1, 3A) W by 16
Mount Airy (1-0, 1A) at East Surry (1-0, 2A) E by 8
Mountain Heritage (0-0, 1A) at Erwin (0-1, 3A) M by 26
Myers Park (0-1, 4A) at Clover(SC) (NR) M by 7
New Hanover (0-0, 4A) at Northside(Jacksonville) (0-1, 3A) NH by 29
Newton-Conover (0-1, 2A) at West Iredell (0-1, 3A) N by 36
North Forsyth (0-1, 2A) at Mount Tabor (0-1, 4A) M by 49
North Iredell (0-1, 3A) at Lake Norman (1-0, 4A) L by 49
North Johnston (0-1, 2A) at Rosewood (1-0, 1A) R by 42
North Lenoir (1-0, 2A) at Farmville Central (1-0, 2A) N by 10
North Lincoln (0-1, 3A) at Lincolnton (0-1, 2A) N by 20
North Pitt (0-1, 2A) at Manteo (0-1, 2A) N by 12
North Stokes (1-0, 1A) at North Moore (1-0, 1A) NM by 12
North Surry (0-1, 2A) at West Stokes (1-0, 2A) W by 9
North Wake Saints (1-0, Ind) at Metrolina Christian (1-0, Ind) M by 18
Northern Guilford (1-0, 4A) at Smith, Ben L. (1-0, 3A) N by 33
Northside(Pinetown) (1-0, 1A) at North Duplin (0-1, 1A) NS by 44
Northwest Cabarrus (0-1, 3A) at Cox Mill (1-0, 4A) C by 18
Northwood (0-1, 3A) at Jordan-Matthews (0-1, 2A) N by 47
Page (0-1, 4A) at Reidsville (1-0, 2A) R by 33
Panther Creek (1-0, 4A) at Leesville Road (1-0, 4A) L by 13
Parkwood (0-1, 3A) at Concord (0-1, 3A) C by 4
Pasquotank County (0-0, 2A) at Gates County (0-1, 1A) P by 11
Patton (0-1, 2A) at Draughn (0-0, 1A) D by 22
Person (0-1, 3A) at Halifax County(VA) (NR) P by 11
Piedmont (0-1, 4A) at Monroe (0-1, 2A) M by 32
Pisgah (0-0, 3A) at Enka (1-0, 3A) P by 46
Porter Ridge (1-0, 4A) at West Cabarrus (1-0, 4A) P by 19
Princeton (1-0, 2A) at East Duplin (1-0, 2A) E by 17
Providence Day (0-0, Ind) at Weddington (1-0, 4A) W by 10
Providence Grove (1-0, 2A) at Southern Guilford (0-0, 3A) S by 8
Rabun Gap(GA) (0-1, Ind) at East Forsyth(GA) (NR) R by 54
Reynolds, R.J. (1-0, 4A) at Southwest Guilford (0-1, 4A) ppd to 9/9
Richlands (0-1, 3A) at Southwest Onslow (0-1, 2A) S by 19
Riverside(Durham) (0-1, 4A) at Southeast Raleigh (0-1, 4A) S by 10
Riverside(Williamston) (1-0, 1A) at South Creek (0-1, 1A) R by 15
Robbinsville (1-0, 1A) at Brevard (0-0, 2A) R by 5
Robinson, Jay M. (1-0, 2A) at Central Cabarrus (0-1, 3A) R by 28
Rocky Mount (1-0, 3A) at Northeastern (0-0, 2A) R by 6
Rocky River (0-1, 4A) at Olympic (1-0, 4A) O by 16
Rolesville (0-1, 4A) at East Forsyth (1-0, 4A) E by 1
Rosman (0-1, 1A) at North Henderson (0-1, 3A) N by 40
Salisbury (0-0, 2A) at Polk County (1-0, 2A) S by 20
Sandhills Titans (0-0, Ind) at Ravenscroft (1-0, Ind) R by 34
Seventy-First (1-0, 3A) at Pine Forest (1-0, 4A) P by 10
Shelby (1-0, 2A) at Reynolds, A.C. (0-1, 3A) S by 3
Smith, E.E. (0-1, 3A) at Cape Fear (1-0, 3A) C by 25
Smithfield-Selma (0-1, 3A) at Nash Central (1-0, 2A) N by 5
South Central (0-1, 3A) at West Craven (0-0, 2A) S by 4
South Granville (1-0, 2A) at Heritage (1-0, 4A) H by 32
South Iredell (1-0, 4A) at Statesville (1-0, 3A) St by 9
South Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) at Providence (1-0, 4A) P by 22
South Point (1-0, 3A) at East Gaston (1-0, 2A) S by 18
South Rowan (1-0, 3A) at North Rowan (0-0, 1A) N by 18
South Stanly (0-1, 1A) at Southwestern Randolph (1-0, 2A) SWR by 34
South Stokes (0-1, 1A) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 1A) B by 17
South Wake Crusaders (0-1, Ind) at North Raleigh Christian (1-0, Ind) N by 31
Southside (1-0, 1A) at Washington County (0-0, 1A) W by 1
Southwest Edgecombe (0-1, 2A) at North Edgecombe (0-1, 1A) S by 33
St. Pauls (0-0, 2A) at Westover (1-0, 3A) S by 23
Sun Valley (0-1, 4A) at Kannapolis Brown (1-0, 4A) K by 21
Swain County (1-0, 1A) at Smoky Mountain (1-0, 3A) SM by 13
Swansboro (0-1, 3A) at South Lenoir (1-0, 2A) Sw by 11
Thomasville (1-0, 1A) at Montgomery Central (0-1, 3A) T by 13
Trinity (1-0, 2A) at Forbush (1-0, 2A) F by 48
Triton (0-0, 3A) at South Johnston (1-0, 3A) T by 1
Tuscola (1-0, 3A) at Roberson, T.C. (0-1, 4A) T by 4
Union Academy (0-1, 1A) at Christ the King (0-1, 1A) C by 38
Union Pines (0-0, 3A) at Gray's Creek (0-1, 4A) U by 2
Vance County (1-0, 3A) at Roanoke Rapids (1-0, 2A) R by 18
Wake Forest (1-0, 4A) at Clayton (0-1, 4A) W by 13
Wakefield (0-1, 4A) at Apex Friendship (0-1, 4A) A by 5
Warren County (0-1, 1A) at Webb, J.F. (1-0, 2A) Webb by 6
Washington (1-0, 2A) at First Flight (0-0, 3A) W by 40
Watauga (1-0, 4A) at Maiden (1-0, 2A) W by 5
West Carteret (1-0, 3A) at East Bladen (0-1, 2A) W by 14
West Charlotte (0-0, 3A) at Harding (1-0, 4A) W by 14
West Davidson (0-1, 2A) at Ledford (1-0, 3A) L by 41
West Henderson (0-1, 3A) at Hendersonville (1-0, 2A) H by 31
West Lincoln (1-0, 2A) at Cherryville (1-0, 1A) W by 38
West Stanly (1-0, 2A) at Albemarle (0-1, 1A) W by 44
Western Guilford (0-0, 4A) at Northeast Guilford (0-1, 3A) W by 12
Western Harnett (0-1, 3A) at West Johnston (0-1, 3A) WJ by 24
White Oak (1-0, 3A) at Jacksonville (1-0, 3A) J by 39
Whiteville (1-0, 2A) at West Brunswick (0-1, 3A) Whi by 5
Williams (0-1, 3A) at Eastern Guilford (0-1, 3A) E by 8
SATURDAY AUGUST 28, 2021
Carrboro (0-1, 3A) at Graham (0-0, 2A) G by 27
Chambers (1-0, 4A) at Highland Springs(VA) (NR) C by 13
Northwest Guilford (0-1, 4A) at North Davidson (0-1, 3A) ND by 7
Richmond Senior (1-0, 4A) at Butler (1-0, 4A) B by 6
South Carolina Spartans(SC) (NR) at Greensboro Panthers (0-0, Ind) G by 16
MONDAY AUGUST 30, 2021
North Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) at Carson (0-1, 3A) N by 11
West Columbus (0-0, 1A) at West Bladen (0-0, 2A) WC by 6
CANCELLATIONS
Ashbrook (0-0, 3A) at Roberson, T.C. (0-1, 3A) cancelled
Avery County (0-1, 1A) at Wilkes Central (1-0, 2A) cancelled
Bertie (0-0, 1A) at Edenton Holmes (0-0, 2A) cancelled
Carson (0-1, 3A) at Mount Pleasant (1-0, 2A) cancelled
Christ School (0-1, Ind) at Holy Innocents Episcopal(GA) (NR) cancelled
Clinton (1-0, 2A) at Wallace-Rose Hill (1-0, 2A) cancelled
Corinth Holders (1-0, 4A) at Southern Nash (1-0, 3A) cancelled
East Wake (0-1, 3A) at Knightdale (0-0, 4A) cancelled
Harnett Central (0-0, 3A) at Sanderson (0-0, 4A) cancelled
Legion Collegiate(SC) (NR) at Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord co-op) (0-1, Ind) cancelled
Mallard Creek (0-0, 4A) at Myers Park (0-1, 4A) cancelled
McDowell (1-0, 4A) at Mitchell (1-0, 1A) cancelled
North Mecklenburg (0-1, 4A) at Garinger (0-1, 4A) cancelled
Overhills (0-1, 4A) at Lee County (1-0, 3A) cancelled
Ragsdale (1-0, 4A) at Glenn (0-0, 4A) cancelled
Rockingham County (1-0, 3A) at Morehead (0-1, 2A) cancelled
South Caldwell (1-0, 4A) at Hickory (0-1, 3A) cancelled
South Columbus (0-0, 2A) at East Bladen (0-1, 2A) cancelled
Southeast Halifax (0-1, 1A) at Northwest Halifax (0-0, 1A) cancelled
Southlake Christian (0-1, Ind) at Charlotte Latin (0-0, Ind) cancelled
West Caldwell (0-1, 2A) at R-S Central (0-1, 2A) cancelled
West Carteret (1-0, 3A) at Havelock (1-0, 3A) cancelled