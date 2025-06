As the 2025 high school football season approaches, NCPreps.com will need for the coaches to submit their team information for the season.

Please include the following information:

TEAM

COACH NAME

CONFERENCE

CLASS

2025 SCHEDULE - denote Home or Away

TOP PLAYERS: include name, grade, positions, honors, stats

Please email the information to gatarams@yahoo.com or DM on X at @NCPreps