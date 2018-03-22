Kris Williams of Clinton High School in Clinton, NC is a multi-sport athlete that excels in football and basketball for the Clinton Dark Horses.

The 6'0, 175-pound Williams lined up all over the field this past fall; he played quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive back. He was plagued with injuries that shortened the promising season. However, Williams still collected nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns while amassing 37 tackles and 4 interceptions in the condensed season. Despite missing several games this past season, Williams was still named to the All-Conference team as well as awarded the team's Most Valuable Player award.

" I'm a team player and I'm a winner. I love to compete! " Williams told NCPreps.

On the hardwood, Williams is a four-year varsity letterman who almost eclipsed 1,000 career points from his point guard position. Williams is more than just a proficient scorer, the floor general also recorded 256 assist and 193 steals in his prep career. The Dark Horses of Clinton HS made it all the way to the Eastern Regional Finals before falling to State 2A runner-up Greene Central High School (NC).

The two-sport star has received opportunities to play football and basketball at the next level. Williams says he just looking for the best overall fit.

" I haven't made a decision on which sport I'm going to play in college. It's all going to depend on what situation is the best one for me," - Williams said.

He has narrowed his college choices down to Lenior Rhyne, Wingate, Randolph Macon, North Carolina Wesleyan and Davidson Community College. Williams boasts a 3.4 GPA and scored a 1180 on the SAT.