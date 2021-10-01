Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 7
Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 7 of the 2021 fall high school football season.
For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS
1A RANKINGS
1. Eastern Randolph (4-0) - 131.4
1. Mount Airy (5-0) - 131.4
3. Tarboro (5-1) - 123.0
4. Thomasville (4-1) - 120.5
5. Mitchell (4-2) - 116.9
6. Robbinsville (2-1) - 114.5
7. Murphy (3-2) - 110.2
8. Andrews (4-0) - 107.4
9. North Moore (5-0) - 106.4
10. Mountain Heritage (3-1) - 105.5
2A RANKINGS
1. Reidsville (4-0) - 144.3
2. Shelby (4-1) - 141.5
3. Northeastern (4-0) - 140.2
4. Salisbury (5-0) - 137.9
5. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-1) - 131.9
6. Maiden (5-0) - 130.4
7. Monroe (2-1) - 127.0
8. Whiteville (4-0) - 126.8
9. St. Pauls (2-0) - 125.2
10. Edenton Holmes (2-2) - 123.7
3A RANKINGS
1. Scotland (5-1) - 140.2
2. Seventy-First (4-0) - 139.6
3. Lee County (5-1) - 138.3
4. Dudley (4-1) - 136.0
5, Jacksonville (4-1) - 135.1
6. Eastern Alamance (3-1) - 134.8
7. Havelock (3-1) - 133.1
7. Oak Grove (3-1) - 133.1
9. Kings Mountain (4-1) - 131.4
10. JH Rose (3-3) - 130.3
4A RANKINGS
1. Housh (5-0) - 169.1
2. Chambers (5-1) - 166.0
3. Cleveland (5-0) - 165.9
4. Cardinal Gibbons (3-2) - 163.5
5. Grimsley (5-0) - 162.4
6. Myers Park (4-2) - 159.8
7. East Forsyth (4-1) - 158.8
8. Richmond Senior (4-1) - 157.1
9. Porter Ridge (3-0) - 156.9
10. Ardrey Kell (3-1) - 156.0
PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS
not updated yet