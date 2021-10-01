 NCPreps - Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 7
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-01 11:12:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 7

Tad Hudson (Hough HS)
Tad Hudson (Hough HS) (Curt Fowler, NCPreps)
Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 7 of the 2021 fall high school football season.

For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS

1A RANKINGS

1. Eastern Randolph (4-0) - 131.4

1. Mount Airy (5-0) - 131.4

3. Tarboro (5-1) - 123.0

4. Thomasville (4-1) - 120.5

5. Mitchell (4-2) - 116.9

6. Robbinsville (2-1) - 114.5

7. Murphy (3-2) - 110.2

8. Andrews (4-0) - 107.4

9. North Moore (5-0) - 106.4

10. Mountain Heritage (3-1) - 105.5

Complete List


2A RANKINGS

1. Reidsville (4-0) - 144.3

2. Shelby (4-1) - 141.5

3. Northeastern (4-0) - 140.2

4. Salisbury (5-0) - 137.9

5. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-1) - 131.9

6. Maiden (5-0) - 130.4

7. Monroe (2-1) - 127.0

8. Whiteville (4-0) - 126.8

9. St. Pauls (2-0) - 125.2

10. Edenton Holmes (2-2) - 123.7

COMPLETE LIST


3A RANKINGS

1. Scotland (5-1) - 140.2

2. Seventy-First (4-0) - 139.6

3. Lee County (5-1) - 138.3

4. Dudley (4-1) - 136.0

5, Jacksonville (4-1) - 135.1

6. Eastern Alamance (3-1) - 134.8

7. Havelock (3-1) - 133.1

7. Oak Grove (3-1) - 133.1

9. Kings Mountain (4-1) - 131.4

10. JH Rose (3-3) - 130.3

COMPLETE LIST


4A RANKINGS

1. Housh (5-0) - 169.1

2. Chambers (5-1) - 166.0

3. Cleveland (5-0) - 165.9

4. Cardinal Gibbons (3-2) - 163.5

5. Grimsley (5-0) - 162.4

6. Myers Park (4-2) - 159.8

7. East Forsyth (4-1) - 158.8

8. Richmond Senior (4-1) - 157.1

9. Porter Ridge (3-0) - 156.9

10. Ardrey Kell (3-1) - 156.0

COMPLETE LIST


PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS

not updated yet

COMPLETE LIST

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}