Durham, N.C.-- Over 100 athletes were on hand for the VTO Sports Elite 100 Showcase at Durham County Stadium in Durham, NC over the weekend.

Players competed for the chance to receive an invitation to the VTO Sports All-American Camp, a two-day event held at Mallard Creek High School on June 30th through July 1st. The 84-degree heat was relentless and reps were numbered. However, the athletes prevailed through the adversity to put on a strong performance for the spectators.

EE Smith (NC) wide receiver Toshiro Spivey couldn't have had a more impressive outing. Named Wide Receiver MVP, the 6-1, 175-pounder set himself apart early with his crisp route-running ability and reliable hands. During the 7 on 7 period, Spivey won every 50-50 ball as well as created great separation from defenders. He doesn't have any scholarship offers but should see his stock rise in the upcoming months as he looked like a four-star prospect.

Goldsboro (NC) LB Xzavior Bowden was a man amongst boys all day. His size alone (5'11, 225), will catch your attention at first glance. However, Bowden displayed quick feet and great instincts during the individual drills en route to Linebacker MVP honors. A natural leader, his comrades gravitated torwards his high energy and aggressive style of play. A projected linebacker at the next level, Bowden rushed for 2,105 yards and 27 touchdowns as a two-way threat. Look for Bowden's recruitment to take off this summer as he has all the tools needed to thrive at the next level.

Leesville Road (NC) quarterback Vincent Amendola walked away with the Quarterback MVP award. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Amendola displayed good arm strength and smart decision making throughout the event. He wowed coaches with his accuracy on his short to intermediate routes. During 7v7's, Amendola delivered a beautiful fade ball back shoulder for a touchdown. Expect this seasoned signal-caller to turn some heads in the RDU area this upcoming season.

Other prospects worth noting:

RB Taije Goode '19 (St. David's HS): The 5-6, 150-pound speedster claimed RB MVP honors. Goode is your typical scat-back with the ability to embarrass a defender in the open field. He also displayed soft hands and solid pass-blocking ability for a player of his stature. Goode also serves as the starting point guard for school's basketball team.

DB Jacquez Warren '20 (Southern Durham HS): Arguably the youngest position group of the day, Warren disrupted nearly everything thrown his way as he grabbed the DB MVP award. He has good size (5'11, 175), and has a frame that can carry another 10-15 pounds. A versatile athlete, Warren also plays running back for the Spartans.

OG Jordan Lindsey '20 (Reidsville HS): Ironically, this position group was lightly represented. Lindsey was forced take several reps consecutively and didn't skip a beat. Standing at 6-foot and 255 pounds, Lindsey overpowered the competition with his quick first-step and violent punch. He anchored an offensive unit that accumulated nearly 4,700 yards of total offense and a 15-1 record last season.

DE Ahmad Brewington '19 (Grimsley HS): A true edge-rusher, Brewington claimed the DL MVP award. At 6'1, 220-pounds, he demonstrated great quickness and low pad-level in the OL vs DL drills. He edged out class of 2020 defensive end Darrius Rodgers from Goldsboro HS for the top DL laurel as both prospects were dominate the entire day.

TE Kendall Karr '20 (Stuart W. Cramer): Karr was one of the most athletic prospects in attendance. A prototypical tight end (6'4, 230), he turned heads with his 4.5 speed. He caused mismatch problems all day for linebackers during both the team period as well as one on one competition. Karr has FBS-caliber potential that will only increase as his high school career blossoms.





WR Jody (DJ) Jones '20 (Pine Forest HS): Jones very well could have walked away with the MVP award and it would've been completely justifiable. Checking in at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, the sophomore receiver has the body frame of a running back departing for college, not a 16-year-old junior year of high school. He displayed impressive strength as he came down with several tough catches in traffic. A swiss-army knife, Jones plays running back, wide receiver, and handles the return duties for his high school. Pine Forest suffered some woes at the quarterback this past season. However, Jones is the type of athlete that can change the dynamic of a game regardless of where he lines up on the field.