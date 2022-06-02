 NCPreps - VTO Sports Elite 100 Seasonal Recap
football

VTO Sports Elite 100 Seasonal Recap

VTO Sports wrapped up their 2022 Elite 100 combine season with a huge turnout at Durham (NC) County Stadium on May 29. They held 2 events in North Carolina and went all over the country with stops in Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, California, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Virginia.

VTO Sports had over 2,000 kids participate in their events and the top performers were awarded an invite to the VTO Sports All-American Challenge.

The All-American Challenge is a two-day event that will be held at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC on July 9-10. It will feature some parts of combine like testing (40-yard, shuttle, etc) and other events like 7-on-7. The first day will have some testing and participants will be place on a team that will be competing in team-building components like an obstacle course. On the second day, there will be 7-on-7 play for most of the day until the conclusion of the Challenge. Lineman will have their own special events of the camp as well.

Here are the recaps and listing of all top performers from of all 2022 VTO Sports Elite 100:

Note: Dallas and Houston event articles not available


JACKSONVILLE FL - February 26

ORLANDO FL - February 27

BIRMINGHAM AL - March 12

ATLANTA GA - March 13

LOS ANGELES CA - March 19

SAN FRANCISCO CA - March 20

CHARLOTTE NC - March 27

LITTLE ROCK AR - April 2

MEMPHIS TN - April 3

CINCINNATI OH - April 9

DETROIT MI - April 10

ATLANTA GA - April 15

LOUISVILLE KY - April 24

CHICAGO IL - May 14

RICHMOND VA - May 22

DURHAM NC - May 29

{{ article.author_name }}